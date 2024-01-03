Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win

The Minot Civic Auditorium was abuzz with energy on December 30th, 2023, as the Trinity Titans high school basketball team concluded their year with a triumphant 55-35 win against Rugby. This morale-boosting victory followed a disappointing 56-31 loss to Four Winds/Minnewaukan at the Minot State Dome on December 29th, 2023. The Titans now hold a commendable 4-3 record as they stride into 2024, their eyes on the prize, ready for a bustling schedule of games.

Titans Triumph Over Rugby

The match against Rugby was a nail-biter in the first half, but the tide turned decisively in favor of Trinity in the second half. The game-changer was freshman Emerson Simnioniw, whose outstanding performance lit up the court with 15 vital points. He was well supported by Nicklaus Sobolik and Luke Shobe, both of whom contributed significantly to the scoreboard by scoring in double figures. The Titans’ defense played a pivotal role, particularly in the third quarter, effectively limiting Rugby’s scoring opportunities and securing a convincing win.

Recovering from a Setback

In stark contrast, the previous game against Four Winds/Minnewaukan saw the Titans flounder. Trailing 24-16 at halftime, they struggled to regain their footing and, uncharacteristically, did not have any players scoring in double figures. Despite this setback, the Titans demonstrated their resilience by bouncing back in the next game and emerging victorious against Rugby.

Looking Ahead

As they move into the new year, the Titans face a series of challenges with games lined up against formidable opponents Rapid City Christian and Oak Grove. These matches, scheduled for January 5th and 6th at Shiloh Christian High School, will test the Titans’ mettle and determine their trajectory for the rest of the season.