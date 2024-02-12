Trinity High School's Director of Athletics, Rob Saxton, Retires; Sean Duggins Steps Up

In a significant shift within the administrative ranks, Trinity High School's long-serving Director of Athletics, Rob Saxton, is set to retire at the end of the current academic year. His successor? None other than Sean Duggins, a Trinity alumnus and the current Associate Director of Athletics. The announcement was made by Dr. Rob Mullen, the school's president, during a press conference on February 12, 2024.

A Legacy of Leadership: Rob Saxton's 20-Year Tenure

Rob Saxton has been an integral part of Trinity's athletic department for over two decades. Having joined the school's staff in 2001, he has held various coaching and administrative positions before ascending to the role of Athletic Director in 2014. Citing the need for a change of pace and a new chapter in life, Saxton expressed his decision to retire with a sense of fulfillment and anticipation.

Passing the Baton: Sean Duggins Steps Up

Stepping into Saxton's shoes is Sean Duggins, a 2004 Trinity graduate. Duggins has been serving as the Associate Director of Athletics since his return to Trinity in 2018. A former baseball player at both Trinity and Northern Kentucky University, Duggins brings a wealth of athletic experience and institutional knowledge to his new role.

Expressing his honor and gratitude at being selected for the position, Duggins stated his commitment to keeping athletics aligned with the school's mission. "I am humbled and excited to lead the Trinity Athletics Department," he said. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Rob and continuing to provide our student-athletes with the best possible experiences."

Moving Forward: Transition and Future Plans

Upon his retirement, Saxton will continue to serve as a consultant to the Athletics Department, ensuring a smooth transition for Duggins and the rest of the team. The school will soon begin the search for a successor to Duggins' previous position as Associate Director of Athletics.

As Trinity High School navigates this leadership change, one thing remains clear: the commitment to excellence in athletics, fostered by Saxton, will continue under Duggins' stewardship. With over 20 varsity sports and more than 100 coaches under his purview, Duggins is ready to lead Trinity's athletic department into a new era.