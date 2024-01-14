Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success

The development of football in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is witnessing a transformative phase. The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), dealing with structural improvements, now looks towards coaches and players to become proactive catalysts for success. This second part of the series on T&T football development delves into the roles these key stakeholders play in the evolving football landscape.

Unleashing Player Potential

Observations from the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) in 2023 revealed players exhibiting new attributes – speed, strength, and tactical acuity. However, the development of these attributes should be balanced with a focus on technique, tactics, and strategy, as well as physical and mental fitness. It’s this holistic approach that can truly enhance the game IQ and performance of T&T’s budding footballers.

Modern Coaching Methods

Coaches are encouraged to step up their game as well by employing modern methods of training. The CAPS model, which encompasses cognitive, affective, and psychomotor aspects of training, is one such approach that can revolutionize T&T’s coaching strategies. The introduction of the ’88-2 principle’ further emphasizes the value of off-ball play, urging coaches to focus on the 88 minutes when the ball is not in possession, rather than the 2 minutes when it is.

Learning from Peers

As the TTFA works towards the future, it’s time for coaches and players to study performance data from other CONCACAF nations. This data-driven approach can inform their training and strategic approach, helping them to tailor their methods to match and surpass their regional peers. The aim is clear: returning Trinidad and Tobago to the top tier of CONCACAF competition, where they rightfully belong.