en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success

The development of football in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is witnessing a transformative phase. The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), dealing with structural improvements, now looks towards coaches and players to become proactive catalysts for success. This second part of the series on T&T football development delves into the roles these key stakeholders play in the evolving football landscape.

Unleashing Player Potential

Observations from the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) in 2023 revealed players exhibiting new attributes – speed, strength, and tactical acuity. However, the development of these attributes should be balanced with a focus on technique, tactics, and strategy, as well as physical and mental fitness. It’s this holistic approach that can truly enhance the game IQ and performance of T&T’s budding footballers.

Modern Coaching Methods

Coaches are encouraged to step up their game as well by employing modern methods of training. The CAPS model, which encompasses cognitive, affective, and psychomotor aspects of training, is one such approach that can revolutionize T&T’s coaching strategies. The introduction of the ’88-2 principle’ further emphasizes the value of off-ball play, urging coaches to focus on the 88 minutes when the ball is not in possession, rather than the 2 minutes when it is.

Learning from Peers

As the TTFA works towards the future, it’s time for coaches and players to study performance data from other CONCACAF nations. This data-driven approach can inform their training and strategic approach, helping them to tailor their methods to match and surpass their regional peers. The aim is clear: returning Trinidad and Tobago to the top tier of CONCACAF competition, where they rightfully belong.

0
Sports Trinidad and Tobago
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
13 seconds ago
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
Dean Smith, the 50-year-old former Aston Villa manager, has been appointed the new head coach of Norwich City. The announcement comes in the wake of Daniel Farke’s departure, following Norwich’s 2-1 victory over Brentford, their first league win of the season. Despite the win, the team continues to languish at the bottom of the table,
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
1 min ago
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
1 min ago
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
23 seconds ago
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
38 seconds ago
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
41 seconds ago
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
13 seconds
Dean Smith Appointed as Norwich City's New Head Coach
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
23 seconds
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
34 seconds
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
35 seconds
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
38 seconds
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
41 seconds
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
1 min
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
1 min
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
Red Rocks Gymnastics Team Ready to Rebound After Rare Stumbles
3 mins
Red Rocks Gymnastics Team Ready to Rebound After Rare Stumbles
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app