Qatar

TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights

Streaming platform TrillerTV has secured the exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, marking a strategic shift for the service. The deal, cemented by Football Marketing Asia, will see TrillerTV airing all 51 matches of the tournament in the UK and Ireland on its premium service, TrillerTV+. The tournament commences today and wraps up on February 10, featuring 24 of Asia’s leading football teams.

TrillerTV Broadens Its Sports Portfolio

Originally known as Fite, TrillerTV was founded in 2015 and has since amassed a global user base of 8 million. While the platform has primarily focused on combat sports, its acquisition of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 broadcasting rights represents a deliberate diversification. Along with this premier Asian football tournament, TrillerTV has also secured rights to the AFC Champions League, Liga Portugal, and the Rugby League World Cup across various regions. Vice President of Subscriptions at TrillerTV, Adam Bigwood, affirmed the platform’s commitment to delivering top-tier sports and entertainment to its audience.

Eye-Catching Line-Up at AFC Asian Cup 2023

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 promises to be an exciting event, with teams boasting players from the English Premier League and European clubs, including luminaries such as Mitoma Kaoru, Endo Wataru, and Son Heung-min. The tournament aims to enhance the fan experience and increase the event’s commercial value over its 30-day duration. Other broadcasters who have secured rights to the tournament include Sportdigital in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and BeIN, which has extended its AFC broadcasting relationship until 2032.

Looking Ahead: Saudi Arabia to Host 2027 Asian Cup

As this year’s tournament unfolds in Qatar, anticipation is also growing for the 2027 Asian Cup, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia for the first time. This development underscores the increasing global popularity and commercial potential of Asian football, a trend that TrillerTV is keen to capitalize on as it broadens its sports broadcasting portfolio.

Qatar
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

