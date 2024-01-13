TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series

In a display of robust camaraderie and shared vision, TRICON Garage has announced the renewal of its partnership with Dead On Tools for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. The Illinois-based tool and work gear manufacturer, Dead On Tools, will continue as the primary partner for Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. This marks the third consecutive year of their collaboration, a testament to the enduring and productive relationship between the two entities.

Dead On Tools: A Key Player in the Hardware and Storage Gear Industry

Dead On Tools is recognized for its rapid growth in the hardware and storage gear industry, carving out a significant place for itself with its commitment to offering professional tool belts and soft-sided accessories. This partnership sees Dead On Tools’ branding featured prominently on the No. 15 entry in 16 of the 23 series events, thereby reinforcing the brand’s visibility and reach. For the remaining races, Dead On Tools will continue its support in an associate role.

Shared Excitement and Mutual Praise

Brian Ranallo, the director of sales and marketing at Pull’R Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Dead On Tools, expressed his excitement about the continued partnership. He praised Tanner Gray, the driver of the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, for representing their brand with honor and integrity. Tanner Gray, for his part, is set to begin his fifth full-time Truck Series campaign, a journey marked by 10 top-five and 22 top-ten finishes in his 94 career starts.

Aiming High: The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season

Along with Crew Chief Jerame Donley, Gray is aiming for another shot at the NASCAR playoffs in 2024. The partnership with Dead On Tools is seen not just as a business deal, but as a familial bond, further enhancing the team’s dynamic. The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence on February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. Fans can catch the action on television on FOX Sports 1, or tune in to radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.