en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series

In a display of robust camaraderie and shared vision, TRICON Garage has announced the renewal of its partnership with Dead On Tools for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. The Illinois-based tool and work gear manufacturer, Dead On Tools, will continue as the primary partner for Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. This marks the third consecutive year of their collaboration, a testament to the enduring and productive relationship between the two entities.

Dead On Tools: A Key Player in the Hardware and Storage Gear Industry

Dead On Tools is recognized for its rapid growth in the hardware and storage gear industry, carving out a significant place for itself with its commitment to offering professional tool belts and soft-sided accessories. This partnership sees Dead On Tools’ branding featured prominently on the No. 15 entry in 16 of the 23 series events, thereby reinforcing the brand’s visibility and reach. For the remaining races, Dead On Tools will continue its support in an associate role.

Shared Excitement and Mutual Praise

Brian Ranallo, the director of sales and marketing at Pull’R Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Dead On Tools, expressed his excitement about the continued partnership. He praised Tanner Gray, the driver of the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, for representing their brand with honor and integrity. Tanner Gray, for his part, is set to begin his fifth full-time Truck Series campaign, a journey marked by 10 top-five and 22 top-ten finishes in his 94 career starts.

Aiming High: The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season

Along with Crew Chief Jerame Donley, Gray is aiming for another shot at the NASCAR playoffs in 2024. The partnership with Dead On Tools is seen not just as a business deal, but as a familial bond, further enhancing the team’s dynamic. The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence on February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. Fans can catch the action on television on FOX Sports 1, or tune in to radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

0
Automotive Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
9 mins ago
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
In 2023, Russia witnessed a significant decline in car thefts, recording a 22.9% decrease compared to the previous year. This downturn is primarily attributed to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, leading to the closure of borders. The data, sourced from the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Russian Union of Insurers, was reported by
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
1 hour ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
7 seconds
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
9 seconds
Barcelona Captain Sergi Roberto Eyes Victory in Spanish Super Cup Final Against Real Madrid
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
10 seconds
Navigating the NBA DFS Scene: A Lens on Saturday’s Slate
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
25 seconds
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
Renee Rapp's 'Gay' Regina George and Joe Flacco's Playoff Journey
30 seconds
Renee Rapp's 'Gay' Regina George and Joe Flacco's Playoff Journey
Wrexham AFC Triumph Against AFC Wimbledon: A Match of Strategy and Ambition
43 seconds
Wrexham AFC Triumph Against AFC Wimbledon: A Match of Strategy and Ambition
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
2 mins
US Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Taiwan's Lai Ching-te for Election Victory
Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act
2 mins
Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
3 mins
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app