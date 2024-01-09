en English
Rugby

Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby’s Greatest Full-Backs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby’s Greatest Full-Backs

It is with a heavy heart that we mark the passing of Welsh rugby legend, JPR Williams, at the ripe age of 74. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his indelible legacy as a pioneering full-back in rugby history. Known for his aggressive and attacking style of play, Williams’s contributions to rugby are unparalleled, earning him recognition from the likes of Sir Ian McGeechan and Telegraph Sport.

Williams: The Game-Changer

Williams was a key player in the Wales team that clinched three Five Nations grand slams. He also made a notable eight Test appearances for the British & Irish Lions. Beyond his remarkable athleticism and no-nonsense style, Williams is credited with revolutionizing the role of full-backs in rugby. His name has become synonymous with courage, sportsmanship, and skill on the pitch.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Williams’s passing spread, tributes began to roll in from across the rugby community. luminaries including the Welsh Rugby Union, British & Irish Lions, BBC, World Rugby, Jamie Roberts, and the Barbarians. World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, former clubs, and teammates alike have acknowledged Williams’s remarkable impact on the sport and his enduring legacy.

Ranking Rugby’s Finest

As we reflect on Williams’s illustrious career, Telegraph Sport invites readers to participate in ranking the greatest ever full-backs in rugby history. Alongside Williams, other contenders include Jason Robinson of England for his space-finding ability, Andy Irvine of Scotland for his counter-attacking runs and goalkicking, Beauden Barrett of New Zealand for his modern-day skills, Christian Cullen of New Zealand for his pace and sidestep, and Serge Blanco of France for his embodiment of French flair and memorable tries. As we pay homage to rugby’s finest, we also ponder the question: Where does JPR Williams stand in the all-time list of rugby’s greatest full-backs?

Rugby Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

