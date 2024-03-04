Tribute on Two Wheels: London to Bala Charity Cycle Honors Rescue Hero Paul Hickson

In a heartfelt tribute to a beloved brother-in-law and a hero of the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team (SSSRT), Rob Coldicott is spearheading a charity cycle ride from London to Bala. This initiative, dubbed the 'Paul-o-thon', aims to celebrate the life and legacy of Paul Hickson, a dynamic figure whose efforts saved numerous lives in North Wales.

Remembering Paul Hickson: A Life of Service

Paul Hickson, who passed away in July 2023 at the age of 63, was not just a family man but a pivotal member of the SSSRT. His work with the team, especially in roles such as deputy leader, training coordinator, and equipment overseer, had a profound impact on both the team's success and the lives of those they rescued. Outside his rescue work, Paul was a talented craftsman known for his stained glass renovations. His sudden departure was a significant loss to his community in Bala and the broader search and rescue community across the UK.

From London to Bala: The Route of Remembrance

Set to commence on May 28, 2024, the 'Paul-o-thon' is more than just a fundraising event; it's a journey that traces the key locations of Paul Hickson's life, from his birthplace in London to his final home in Bala. Covering over 250 miles in five days, this cycle ride is an open invitation for cyclists and supporters to join in remembrance of Paul's legacy. The ride not only aims to raise funds for the SSSRT but also to increase awareness of the critical, often life-saving work that volunteer rescue teams perform. With £2000 already raised ahead of the event, the organizers are hopeful for a significant contribution to the team's resources.

Joining Forces for a Cause

Rob Coldicott's call to action has resonated with many, attracting 12 dedicated riders so far, with more expected to join. The initiative is open to anyone willing to ride, support, or cheer on the participants along the route. This collective effort highlights the community's spirit and the widespread respect and affection for Paul Hickson. Interested parties seeking to participate or donate can find more information and the detailed route on the event's website.

As the 'Paul-o-thon' approaches, it stands as a vivid testament to the ways in which individuals like Paul Hickson leave indelible marks on the world. Through this charity ride, his legacy of dedication, kindness, and service continues to inspire and make a difference in the lives of many. This journey is not just a physical traversal of miles but a moving narrative of love, remembrance, and the enduring impact of one man's life on his community and beyond.