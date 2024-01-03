en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Triathlete Advocates Blood Donation, Invents Safety Lights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Triathlete Advocates Blood Donation, Invents Safety Lights

Jonathan Wan, a 49-year-old Ironman triathlete based in Northern California, has transformed his training regimen into an altruistic mission, integrating regular blood and platelet donations. Wan, a native of Hong Kong, credits his survival of a near-death swimming incident at the tender age of 19 to a life-saving blood donation. This profound experience has sparked his dedication to frequent donations over the last seven to eight years.

Blood Donations: A Cause Close to the Heart

Wan’s advocacy for blood donation extends beyond personal gratitude. He firmly believes in the potential of endurance athletes like himself to contribute positively to those in need. Their robust health and well-conditioned bodies make them ideal candidates for blood donations. Incorporating this act of giving into his schedule like his strenuous training sessions, Wan refrains from donating only during peak training periods, ensuring his performance isn’t compromised.

Inventive Contribution to Athlete Safety

Besides his philanthropic endeavors, Wan has also made significant contributions to athlete safety. He has invented waterproof lights designed to enhance the visibility of athletes during their training activities, whether swimming, biking, or running. These lights, attachable to bikes, helmets, or clothing, are a testament to Wan’s commitment to safeguarding his fellow athletes.

Endurance Athletes: Potential Blood Donors

The Red Cross acknowledges the potential of endurance athletes to serve as effective blood donors, recognizing the substantial value they can provide to this cause. Inspired by Wan’s efforts, a regional Blood Drive for Life is being organized by KCRA 3 and Vitalant, inviting people to participate and contribute to this life-saving cause.

Wan’s lifestyle as an endurance athlete is characterized by a relentless pursuit of rigorous training to complete Ironman races, an arduous challenge comprising a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. Having recently completed his second Ironman race in California, Wan continues to urge fellow athletes to donate blood, underlining the importance of giving back to the community.

0
Health HongKong Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute

By BNN Correspondents

The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship

By Rizwan Shah

ACT Political Landscape: A Year of Challenges and Change

By Geeta Pillai

Sciwind Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of E ...
@China · 2 mins
Sciwind Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of E ...
heart comment 0
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley

By Dil Bar Irshad

Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment

By BNN Correspondents

Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
Baystate Health’s New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
New Year’s Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
49 seconds
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
1 min
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
1 min
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
2 mins
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
2 mins
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
2 mins
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
2 mins
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
2 mins
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
2 mins
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
17 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
26 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app