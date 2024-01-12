en English
Gaming

Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players

The much-anticipated weekly PvP event, Trials of Osiris, has made a triumphant return in Destiny 2, introducing a fresh map and a plethora of exciting rewards for players. This competitive mode offers players the chance to duke it out in matches, with victories leading to an accumulation of Trials reputation. The key to success? Winning individual rounds.

Accumulating Reputation and Claiming Rewards

The more victories players notch up on their card, the higher their reputation soars. This reputation can then be exchanged for Trials Engrams from the character Saint-14. These engrams can be honed to secure specific Trials loot, previously earned by the player, or traded with Master Rahool for a random Trials drop.

The Allure of Flawless Victory

For the skilled and the daring, achieving a Flawless victory—a feat that involves winning seven matches without a single loss—unlocks access to the Lighthouse and the chance to secure bonus rewards. These rewards include adept weapons and precious game resources such as prisms and Ascendant Shards. Even after achieving Flawless, players can continue to play for additional rewards.

Additional Rewards and Resetting the Player’s Card

Upon wrapping up a 7-win passage, players who have achieved Flawless during the week are granted an additional adept drop. This resets the player’s card, enabling them to restart the process. In essence, the Trials of Osiris event is geared towards providing a challenging and rewarding experience for players, with the allure of high-tier loot for high-performing participants.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

