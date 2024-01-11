Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights

The Tri-City ValleyCats, a renowned baseball team in the Frontier League, have unveiled the first phase of their eagerly anticipated 2024 promotional schedule and theme nights. The schedule is replete with various special events aimed at enhancing the game-day experience for fans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Opening Night and Education Days

The festivities kick off with Opening Night on May 17th and promise to be a spectacle with a dazzling fireworks display. In addition to this, the ValleyCats have scheduled two Education Days on May 30th and June 12th. These special mornings, sponsored by Transfinder and Regeneron, are designed exclusively for school groups.

Independence Day Celebrations

Continuing a 22-year tradition, the ValleyCats will host home games on the Fourth of July. The team plans to light up the night skies with fireworks displays on both July 3rd and 4th in honor of Independence Day.

Themed Nights

Other notable events in the schedule include Wizard Night & Softball Night, Italian Night, NFL Night, and Fans for Life Night. Each of these themed nights will be accompanied by an enchanting fireworks display, adding an extra layer of excitement for the attendees.

ValleyCats Face the Washington Wild Things

On Opening Night, the ValleyCats will face off against the Washington Wild Things. The promotional events and theme nights aim to provide an entertaining and engaging atmosphere for fans of all ages. With such a comprehensive and exciting schedule, the 2024 season of the Tri-City ValleyCats promises to be a memorable one.