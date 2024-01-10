Tri-City Dust Devils Commit to 20-Year Lease, Gesa Stadium Upgrades

In a significant development for the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Northwest League’s High-A team, a 20-year lease agreement has been forged with the city of Pasco. The agreement includes a series of enhancements to Gesa Stadium, marking a new era of professional baseball in the Tri-Cities.

A Strategic Shift

The decision comes in response to the team’s transition from a Short Season A to a full High-A roster and new facility standards instituted by Major League Baseball (MLB). The aim is to match the burgeoning aspirations of the team with an upgraded infrastructure, offering players world-class facilities and fans an elevated experience.

Upgrades on the Horizon

The renovations will see the expansion of both home and visitor clubhouses, an upgrade of training facilities, the introduction of new nutrition areas, and the addition of a state-of-the-art weight room behind the home clubhouse. More enhancements are on the cards, set to reshape the ballpark’s landscape in future seasons.

Deepening Community Ties

Derrel Ebert, the Dust Devils’ Vice President-General Manager, underscored the team’s successful partnership with Pasco since 2004. He commended the renewed commitment, which aims to offer affordable family entertainment to the Tri-Cities community. The anticipation for the 2024 season, set to commence in April, is palpable, with ticket packages already up for grabs on the team’s website.