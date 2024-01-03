Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott

In a fresh shuffle within the Hendrick Motorsports, Trey Poole is now stepping into the role of a full-time spotter for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. This change was confirmed on January 2, 2024, marking a significant shift in the team dynamics.

A Familiar Face Takes Over

Poole is not a new name for the Elliott team. In fact, he is Elliott’s cousin and has occasionally filled in as a primary spotter for the team on road courses and various pavement short track races. His role was especially prominent in 2021, where he frequently stepped up when Elliott’s father, Bill, was unavailable.

Transitioning Into Full-Time Role

Until this point, Elliott’s successful career in the Cup Series, including his 18 wins and the 2020 Cup Series championship, was attained under the watchful eye of spotter Eddie D’Hondt. D’Hondt’s move to Stewart-Haas Racing to serve as the spotter for rookie Josh Berry on the No. 4 team paved the way for Poole to step into a more consistent role.

What This Means for the No. 9 Team

With Poole’s intimate knowledge of the team and his previous experience, this transition is expected to be smooth. His appointment is indicative of the trust and confidence that the No. 9 team has in him. Given his close relationship with Elliott, this move might also boost the team’s performance in the upcoming races.