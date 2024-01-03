Trey Hendrickson’s Historic Season Amidst Bengals’ Underperforming Defense

In an eventful season for the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson’s performance stood out. The defensive end’s early strip sack against the Kansas City Chiefs marked a high point, leading to a fumble that resulted in a touchdown. This sack brought Hendrickson’s season total to 17, tying for the most in the NFL and setting a single-season record for the Bengals since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Ups and Downs on the Line

Despite Hendrickson’s individual success, the Bengals’ defensive line did not perform up to expectations. They failed to record another sack in the game against the Chiefs and ended with a lower number of quarterback hits compared to their opponents. The Bengals’ pass rush has been middling, ranking 16th in sack percentage and pressures per dropback, and 24th in pass rush win rate.

The team’s performance was below par, especially considering the significant investments made into the defensive line. Injuries and underutilization of depth have been key factors. Players like Sam Hubbard and BJ Hill failed to maintain their early-season production, and younger players like Joseph Ossai and rookie Myles Murphy failed to fully step up.

Looking Ahead: Improving the Pass Rush

The upcoming offseason will be a crucial time for the Bengals. With defensive tackle DJ Reader’s injury and impending free agency, along with decisions to be made about other players, the Bengals will need to prioritize improving their pass rush. There is a clear recognition amongst the players of the need to analyze their performances, improve, and get healthy to prepare for a stronger 2024 season.

Hendrickson’s Historic Moment

Regardless of the team’s overall performance, Trey Hendrickson’s 17 sack season is a highlight worth celebrating. His achievement ties him for the league lead in sacks, and sets a new single-season record for the Bengals. If he finishes with more sacks than T.J. Watt, he will be the first Bengal to be the NFL season sack leader since 1982. A spot on one of the All-Pro teams could be the cherry on top of a historic season for Hendrickson, a moment of individual glory amidst a team in transition.