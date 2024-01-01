en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates

As the world ushered in the dawn of 2024, Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Lawrence, gathered with teammates in celebration after a win against the Carolina Panthers. The festivities took place at Hawkers Asian Street Food in Neptune Beach, Florida, a vibrant backdrop for a night of comradery and celebration. The ambiance was further elevated by a balloon display that emblazoned the year 2024 in the Jaguars’ colors, a creative nod to the team’s spirit and unity.

Lawrence’s Injury and Road to Recovery

Trevor Lawrence, despite being sidelined due to a shoulder injury, remained a pivotal figure at the party. The injury, a sprained right AC joint, occurred after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a subsequent inconvenience to the high ankle sprain he suffered earlier in December. Nonetheless, Lawrence’s road to recovery has been marked by steady progress, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

Teammates’ Presence and Celebrations

Among the party’s attendees were Lawrence’s teammates, including Adam Gotsis, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Roy Robertson-Harris. Marissa Lawrence, whose prowess as an event planner shone through in the evening’s organization, shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram. The captured moments ranged from the couple’s celebratory kiss and champagne toast at midnight to the overall festive environment.

Looking Forward to the Titans

As the regular NFL season draws to a close, the Jacksonville Jaguars are setting their sights on a pivotal game against the Tennessee Titans. With both teams contending for a top spot in the AFC South division, the return of Lawrence, along with receiver Christian Kirk, could be a game-changing factor. Kirk, who boasts 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns this season, is also recovering from groin surgery. A win against the Titans would not only clinify the AFC South for the Jaguars for the second season in a row but also secure them the No. 4 seed in the conference playoffs.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown

By Salman Khan

Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge

By Salman Khan

Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mil ...
@NFL · 37 mins
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mil ...
heart comment 0
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Salman Khan

Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Week 17 NFL Roundup: Ravens, 49ers Secure No.1 Seeds; Lions, Cowboys Emerge as Contenders

By Salman Khan

Week 17 NFL Roundup: Ravens, 49ers Secure No.1 Seeds; Lions, Cowboys Emerge as Contenders
South Africa vs India: A Captivating Showdown in Second Test of 2024 Series

By Salman Khan

South Africa vs India: A Captivating Showdown in Second Test of 2024 Series
Latest Headlines
World News
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
3 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
3 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
3 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
3 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
4 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
4 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
4 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
4 mins
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app