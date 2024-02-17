Trevor Harris Smashes Longstanding Basketball Record at Crown Point Central School

On a crisp evening that etched itself into the annals of Crown Point Central School's history, junior forward Trevor Harris shattered a long-standing basketball record, setting a new benchmark for future generations. During a riveting face-off against Keene High School, Harris scored an impressive 29 points, propelling him past the previous record set by Glenn Lang in 1973. This monumental achievement was not just a testament to Harris's skill but also a vivid illustration of the power of teamwork and dedication.

Rising Above Challenges

The game against Keene High School was more than just another tick in the win column; it was a battle of strategy, skill, and resilience. Keene, known for their tough defense, was not going to make Harris's record-breaking endeavor an easy feat. Yet, amidst the roaring cheers and palpable tension, Harris found ways to outmaneuver his opponents, each point scored bringing him closer to making history. It wasn't just Harris's night; Reese Pertak also shone brightly, contributing a remarkable 31 points to Crown Point's victory. The final score stood at 87-65, a testament to Crown Point's might and mettle on the basketball court.

A Season of Triumphs

This season has been nothing short of spectacular for Crown Point. Harris, who had already reached a personal milestone of 1,000 career points earlier in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference 2023-24 season, continued to dominate the court with his prowess. The support from teammates and coaches alike was a recurring theme in Harris's journey. After the game, in a moment of humility and gratitude, Harris credited this support system for enabling him to achieve such a remarkable feat. "This record is not just mine; it's ours," Harris remarked, encapsulating the essence of teamwork.

Reflections on a Historic Night

While Crown Point celebrated their victory and Harris's record, elsewhere, the spirit of competition thrived as Moriah High School's Class C state-ranked Vikings secured a win against Beekmantown High School with a score of 68-49. Leading the charge for the Vikings was Cooper Allen with 16 points, showcasing the depth of talent within the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. On the opposing end, Josh Sand of Beekmantown emerged as the top scorer with 19 points, a valiant effort in the face of a challenging adversary.

As the echoes of the game fade into memory, Trevor Harris's remarkable achievement remains a beacon of inspiration. Breaking Glenn Lang's record, set nearly half a century ago, Harris has not only etched his name into the history books but has also set a new standard of excellence for those who follow. The journey to this point was paved with determination, teamwork, and an unwavering pursuit of greatness, elements that define not only a stellar athlete but a leader on and off the court. Crown Point's victory and Harris's record-breaking performance are a testament to the enduring spirit of high school sports, where every game is an opportunity to achieve the extraordinary.