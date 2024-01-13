TreVeyon Henderson Returns to Ohio State Amid Roster Changes

In a surprising turn of events, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has opted to return for his senior season, despite the Buckeyes’ recent acquisition of top-ranked transfer Quinshon Judkins. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of departures and additions to the team’s roster.

The Return of a Standout Player

Henderson has been a consistent performer since his freshman year in 2021, delivering impressive rushing yards and touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries have occasionally hindered his game appearances. However, his stellar performance in the 2023 season, which saw him amass 926 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, has catapulted him to the status of a top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft.

A Strategic Surprise

Judkins’ unexpected move to Ohio State has raised eyebrows in the college football world. Fresh off a successful season with Ole Miss, during which he earned First Team All-SEC honors, Judkins is expected to form a formidable rushing duo with Henderson, further solidifying the Buckeyes’ offensive prowess.

Looking Ahead

Ohio State’s 2023 season ended on a less-than-ideal note, with an 11-2 record and missing out on the College Football Playoff due to a loss to Michigan. The team also had to navigate a Cotton Bowl defeat without its starting quarterback and a star wide receiver. However, the future looks promising. The addition of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and the return of talent like Henderson signal a formidable Buckeyes’ offense. Henderson’s decision to play his senior year could potentially cement his legacy as one of the school’s greatest running backs.