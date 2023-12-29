en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves’ Layup to Davis’ Technical Foul

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves’ Layup to Davis’ Technical Foul

In the pulsating world of sports, way beyond the wins and losses, every moment carries a story. The triumphant layup, the animated tweet, the desire to join a team, a coach’s unconventional celebration, and a technical foul after a dunk – all these encapsulate the essence of the game. This is captured in our compilation of trending videos, where we bring you the most exciting and engaging moments from the world of sports.

Reaves’ Showstopper Layup

One of the highlights was Austin Reaves, who dazzled with a show-stopping layup in the 4th quarter of the game between the Hornets and the Lakers on December 28, 2023. The video features a 2-point shot by Reaves at 10:53, a moment that revealed the sheer talent of this rising basketball star.

A Coach’s Mayo Shower

Elsewhere, a coach from West Virginia University (WVU) was on the receiving end of a celebratory ‘mayo shower.’ Humorous and unconventional, this celebration is a testament to the lighter side of sports, perhaps after a major victory or event.

Technical Foul Post Dunk

Adding to the drama was the sight of Anthony Davis getting a technical foul (‘T’d up’) after a dunk. A moment of emotion and contention, it underscored the high stakes and intense passions on the basketball court.

Edible Mascot Goes Viral

The compilation also includes an ‘Edible Mascot Goes Viral’ video, capturing a humorous or unusual event that has caught the public’s attention. Such moments remind us that sports are not just about competition, but also about community, camaraderie, and fun.

Reaves’ 16-point Finish

The grand finale of the compilation was Austin Reaves’ recognition for finishing a game with 16 points. This underlined his impressive performance in the sports arena, making him a player to watch in the future. His every shot made during the Lakers’ game against the Hornets on December 28, 2023, was captured in the video, illustrating his ability to work under pressure and deliver results.

0
NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikola Jokic Ties with Chamberlain in Nuggets' Historic Win

By Salman Khan

Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Victory over Trail Blazers

By Salman Khan

Milwaukee Bucks Wrap Up New York Series, Set Sights on Cleveland Cavaliers

By Salman Khan

Boston Celtics' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Detroit Pistons

By Salman Khan

Anthony Edwards' 44-Point Game Steers Timberwolves to Victory ...
@NBA · 4 hours
Anthony Edwards' 44-Point Game Steers Timberwolves to Victory ...
heart comment 0
NBA Reschedules Knicks’ Game, Balances Home-Road Games Split

By Salman Khan

NBA Reschedules Knicks' Game, Balances Home-Road Games Split
Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks to Victory Against Nets

By Salman Khan

Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks to Victory Against Nets
Toronto Raptors’ Strategic Roster Reassessment: Eyeing the Future

By Salman Khan

Toronto Raptors' Strategic Roster Reassessment: Eyeing the Future
Public Backlash as Dr. Umar Johnson Criticizes Vanessa Bryant’s Philanthropy

By Salman Khan

Public Backlash as Dr. Umar Johnson Criticizes Vanessa Bryant's Philanthropy
Latest Headlines
World News
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
29 seconds
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
30 seconds
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
41 seconds
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
50 seconds
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
1 min
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
3 mins
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
3 mins
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
3 mins
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades
3 mins
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
29 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
45 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app