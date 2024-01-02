en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown

The age-old debate between choosing a treadmill or an elliptical for cardio workouts has been rekindled as fitness enthusiasts set their New Year’s resolutions. The decision is not as straightforward as it seems, with several factors coming into play, including individual health goals, workout preferences, joint health, space availability, and budget.

Treadmill: The Traditional Cardio Powerhouse

Known for their adaptability, treadmills offer a range of programs suitable for both walking and running, catering to beginners and seasoned athletes alike. They do, however, primarily target leg muscles, which could potentially lead to imbalances. There are also safety concerns, as the belt’s fast-moving nature can be harsh on the joints, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions.

Moreover, treadmills may be the more expensive option, requiring more space and maintenance. Despite these challenges, for those aiming to improve running performance and endurance, a treadmill could be the better choice. The New Year’s sale on treadmills with top trainers, terrain matching technology, and an iFIT trial further sweetens the deal, offering specifications, financing options, and warranties that make the investment worthwhile.

Elliptical: The Low-Impact, Full-Body Workout Machine

On the other hand, ellipticals present a low-impact, joint-friendly alternative. They involve both the upper and lower body, providing a full-body workout with adjustable resistance levels and incline settings. However, ellipticals may not be the best for promoting bone density, and due to fixed stride lengths, some users might find the motion unnatural.

Ellipticals could be more suitable for those with joint pain and for enhancing muscle strength and coordination. The fixed stride length, however, may feel unnatural to some users. Nonetheless, they are typically less expensive, require less maintenance, and take up less space than treadmills, making them an attractive option for home gyms.

Making the Choice: Treadmill vs. Elliptical

When deciding which machine to use or purchase for a home gym, personal fitness goals, joint health, workout variety, space, and budget are paramount. The best choice ultimately aligns with one’s fitness objectives, is enjoyable to use, and promotes consistent use. For those with access to both, alternating between a treadmill and an elliptical can provide diverse benefits and prevent the body from adapting to one form of exercise.

0
Fitness Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kick Rocks Gym Opens in Tucson, Offering Unique Blend of Kickboxing and Rock Climbing

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks

By BNN Correspondents

Bodi Kicks Off 2024 with Unbeatable Fitness Deal and Exciting Prizes

By Nitish Verma

The Myth of 'Best Exercise' Debunked: All Physical Activities Contribute to Health

By Momen Zellmi

Adaptive Reuse: Corpus Christi Church to Become Fitness Center? ...
@Fitness · 1 hour
Adaptive Reuse: Corpus Christi Church to Become Fitness Center? ...
heart comment 0
Fitbit Offers New Year Discounts on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

By Mazhar Abbas

Fitbit Offers New Year Discounts on Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest

By BNN Correspondents

RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Study Links Firefighters’ Performance to Physical Fitness and Health

By BNN Correspondents

Study Links Firefighters' Performance to Physical Fitness and Health
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends

By BNN Correspondents

DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
12 seconds
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
12 seconds
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
14 seconds
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah
14 seconds
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
50 seconds
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
Mystery Patient at Military Hospital Seeks Identification After Accident
51 seconds
Mystery Patient at Military Hospital Seeks Identification After Accident
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
52 seconds
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
Harvard University President Resigns, Provost Dr. Alan M. Garber Steps in as Interim President
57 seconds
Harvard University President Resigns, Provost Dr. Alan M. Garber Steps in as Interim President
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers
59 seconds
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
30 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
34 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
37 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
45 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app