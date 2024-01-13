en English
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game

In the competitive landscape of the National Football League (NFL), players constantly strive to hone their skills, seeking to make a mark. One such player is Tre Hawkins, the cornerback of the New York Giants. After a season of limited play, Hawkins is setting his sights on revamping his mental game for the upcoming NFL year.

Unexpected Benching and Future Prospects

Despite a promising start, which resulted in a positional change for the team’s highest-paid player, Hawkins found himself sidelined by Week 2. This change was triggered by the return of Adoree’ Jackson to his natural outside cornerback position. Post Week 4, Hawkins’ play on the defense was minimal, culminating in a season where he defended only a single pass.

With Jackson potentially parting ways with the Giants and stepping into free agency, the door might be open for Hawkins to seize an opportunity. However, Hawkins’ past performance does not necessarily secure him a starting role.

Impact of Coaching Changes

The recent departure of Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, could be a significant factor influencing Hawkins’ future with the team. Martindale, known for being an ardent advocate for Hawkins, designed a press coverage scheme that aligned perfectly with Hawkins’ strengths.

The team’s new Head Coach, Brian Daboll, has voiced his intention to continue working with Hawkins. He commended Hawkins’ professional approach and recognized his potential, despite the past season’s challenges.

Staying the Course: Hawkins’ Determination

Regardless of the hurdles, Hawkins is unwavering in his resolve. He plans to use the off-season as an opportunity to delve deeper into studying and understanding game concepts. His primary goal is to prove his worth, not just to the team, but also to himself. Driven by personal ambition, Hawkins aspires to secure his position as a future NFL starter.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

