Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has emerged as a beacon of hope for a local Kansas City resident, Gloria White. In an inspiring act of community involvement, Kelce’s foundation, 87 & Running, has extended a helping hand to rebuild White’s home, which had fallen into disrepair. Gloria White, a former athlete and lifelong Chiefs fan, has been an integral part of her eastern Kansas City neighborhood for over 56 years.

Home Repairs for a Lifelong Resident

The extensive repairs needed for White’s home included a new roof, gutters, safety latches, as well as renovations in both the bathroom and the kitchen. The situation was initially assessed by the Rebuilding Together Kansas City organization, which was contacted by White for assistance. The organization received a significant boost in funding from Kelce’s foundation, enabling them to cover the costs of the repairs.

Gratitude from the Community

Scott Hickox, the executive director of Rebuilding Together Kansas City, expressed deep gratitude for Kelce’s contribution. The act not only helped Gloria White but also had a ripple effect on the entire community. The aid from Kelce’s foundation ensures that White can continue to inspire children in her neighborhood, reinforcing the sense of unity and resilience.

Gloria White: An Inspiring Life

White’s personal history is as remarkable as her resilience. She was the first Black cheerleader at her middle school in Topeka, Kansas, and competed at the Olympic Trials in Abilene, Texas. Her undying spirit and love for her community mirror in her desire to stay in her home, which she has been a part of for over five decades.

This episode underscores the positive impact athletes can have off the field. Kelce’s intervention has not only helped a former athlete in need but also served to strengthen the community bonds in eastern Kansas City.