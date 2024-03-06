Travis Kelce Tears Up Over Brother Jason's NFL Retirement on New Heights Podcast

On a recent episode of New Heights Podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis Kelce expressed his deep emotions regarding his brother, Jason Kelce's, retirement from professional football. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end struggled to hold back tears as he discussed the profound impact Jason's career and guidance have had on him, highlighting the void his retirement will leave in his life and the NFL.

Advertisment

Brotherly Bonds and Emotional Farewells

Jason Kelce, celebrated Philadelphia Eagles center, officially announced his retirement after a distinguished 13-year career in the NFL, leaving fans and family alike reflecting on his legacy. His brother, Travis, chose their shared podcast platform to publicly address Jason's retirement for the first time, sharing heartfelt sentiments about losing his 'flotation device' in the league. Travis praised Jason's leadership and mentorship, emphasizing how it shaped his own career and personal growth.

Legacy and Life Beyond the Field

Advertisment

Throughout the podcast episode, the Kelce brothers delved into memories and milestones from Jason's career, including the iconic 'Philly Special' play during Super Bowl 52 with Nick Foles. Travis also shared anecdotes from his recent trip to Australia and the fulfillment of a long-standing promise made by Jason to the Bills Mafia. Their conversation underscored the deep respect and admiration Travis holds for Jason, not just as a brother, but as a professional athlete whose career has left an indelible mark on the NFL.

Looking Ahead

Despite the emotional weight of the retirement announcement, Travis Kelce expressed optimism about the future, highlighting the exciting aspects of Jason's life post-retirement, including spending more time with his family. The brothers' exchange on the podcast also featured a compilation of congratulatory messages for Jason, further celebrating his successful career and the impact he has had on those around him. As the NFL community and fans bid farewell to one of its most beloved players, the Kelce family looks forward to a new chapter filled with hope and anticipation.