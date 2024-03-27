Travis Kelce Targets Fourth Super Bowl Win, Launches 1587 Prime Steakhouse with Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not only aiming for another Super Bowl victory but is also venturing into the restaurant business with teammate Patrick Mahomes. The duo recently announced their plans to open a steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City, blending their love for the game with their entrepreneurial spirit.

Advertisment

Manifesting Victory and Ventures

Travis Kelce, fresh from securing his third Super Bowl title in February 2024, is already setting his sights on further triumphs. On his New Heights podcast, he expressed his belief in the power of manifestation, confidently stating his intent to win another Super Bowl. This declaration of future success extends beyond the gridiron as Kelce and Mahomes venture into the restaurant industry with their upcoming steakhouse, 1587 Prime, a nod to their jersey numbers and a testament to their bond on and off the field.

Champion On and Off the Field

Advertisment

With three Super Bowl titles under his belt, Kelce is not just focused on enhancing his legacy on the field but is also keen on making a lasting impact beyond. His partnership with Mahomes in opening 1587 Prime in Kansas City is a step towards building a community hub that reflects their commitment to the city and its people. The restaurant, set to open in early 2025, promises an inclusive dining experience, emphasizing affordability and a unique atmosphere that pays homage to their football careers.

Expanding Horizons

Travis Kelce's ambition stretches beyond the pursuit of NFL glory. By entering the restaurant business, he is diversifying his portfolio while strengthening his ties to Kansas City. 1587 Prime represents an opportunity for Kelce and Mahomes to leave a tangible legacy in the city that has supported their careers. The steakhouse, in partnership with Noble 33, will offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience that mirrors the excellence the duo exhibits on the football field.

As Travis Kelce continues to chase greatness, his journey exemplifies the essence of a champion striving for excellence in all endeavors. With another Super Bowl win in his sights and a promising venture off the field, Kelce's legacy in Kansas City is poised to extend far beyond the football stadium, encompassing both sporting achievements and community engagement.