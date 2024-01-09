en English
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, recently made a surprising revelation during a TikTok interview. When asked about the most famous person in his contacts, Kelce named pop icon Justin Timberlake, humorously adding that the singer would unlikely answer his call due to his busy schedule. However, it was his second mention that caught viewers’ attention: his girlfriend, global superstar Taylor Swift.

More Than Just a Game: Kelce and Swift’s Romance

Both Kelce and Swift have been making headlines, not only for their professional achievements but also for their personal lives. The couple, who began dating last summer, has garnered significant public interest, with fans eager to catch glimpses of their off-stage and off-field moments. The TikTok interview was one such occasion where Kelce candidly shared insights into his life with Swift, including their New Year’s Eve celebrations and her enthusiastic support at his NFL games.

Keeping Up with the Stars: Kelce and Swift’s Busy 2024

Despite their high-profile careers and hectic schedules, the couple has managed to balance their personal and professional commitments successfully. Kelce is currently gearing up for the playoffs with the Chiefs, while Swift is set to continue her Eras Tour in Japan. They were both in Los Angeles recently for separate events – Kelce for the Chiefs’ game against the Rams and Swift for the Golden Globes.

Love in the Limelight: Swift’s Public Romance with Kelce

Swift’s relationship with Kelce marks a refreshing change for the singer, particularly after the increased public scrutiny following her breakup with Joe. Kelce’s public pursuit of Swift and her reciprocation has offered fans a new perspective on the singer’s love life. Their romance is a testament to their ability to maintain a meaningful relationship amidst the limelight, a feat they continue to navigate as they look forward to an eventful 2024.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

