Travis Kelce: At the Heart of Super Bowl Ad Rumors and Personal Speculations

Speculation around Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, starring in a Super Bowl LVIII commercial has gained traction. The rumors sparked after chip brand Pringles posted a cryptic Instagram teaser, featuring a moustache, asking followers to guess the owner. Many fans discerned it to be Kelce's.

Advertisment

A Trail of Speculations

The conjecture doesn't seem implausible considering Kelce's history with advertising. The athlete has previously been the face of brands like Campbell's, DirecTV, Pfizer, and Experian, demonstrating his on-screen capabilities. The Pringles teaser has merely stoked the fire around his potential Super Bowl appearance.

Off-Field Scandals and Romance

Advertisment

While Kelce's professional life is under the microscope, his personal life isn't far behind. The tight end has been romantically involved with pop sensation Taylor Swift for about six months. Amidst the commercial rumors, there are whispers that Kelce might propose to Swift soon. A Philadelphia-based jewelry designer has even offered him a $1 million custom-made engagement ring.

Brotherly Bonds and Retirement Rumors

Travis Kelce isn't the only Kelce in the news. His brother, Jason Kelce, also an NFL player, has been making headlines regarding retirement rumors. An emotional moment in what might have been his final NFL game has raised questions about his career's future. The Philadelphia Eagles player has yet to make an official announcement, keeping fans on the edge.