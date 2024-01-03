Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer’s Basketball Program

Senior forward Travis Ambrose of Reeths-Puffer boys basketball team has joined the illustrious ranks of the program’s 1,000-point club, becoming the seventh player in the program’s history to achieve such a feat. In a 49-42 victory against Jenison, Ambrose showcased his prowess with a performance of 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. The victory marked a significant milestone in Ambrose’s varsity career, a testament to the player’s talent and perseverance.

Travis Ambrose: A Player Par Excellence

Throughout his varsity career, Ambrose has consistently displayed exceptional skill and dedication. In a recent match against Coopersville, he scored 26 points, added 15 rebounds, and three blocks, securing his place as MVP of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament. His contribution was also instrumental in Reeths-Puffer’s win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, where he added 19 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

Coach Nate Aardema’s Remarks

Reeths-Puffer’s Coach Nate Aardema was full of praise for Ambrose and senior teammate Jaxson Whitaker, another recent entrant into the 1,000-point club. Aardema noted the players’ excellence both on and off the court, a testament to their dedication and discipline. Yet, despite the recent victory, the coach acknowledged areas requiring improvement, most notably in free throw shooting, as the team prepares for the upcoming league play.

Upcoming Games and Other Local Sports News

In their next game, Reeths-Puffer squares off against Mona Shores. Both teams hold a 6-1 record, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. In other local sports news, Mona Shores secured a non-conference victory over the Orioles, with a standout performance by Khaleeya Cook who scored 17 points. Reeths-Puffer’s girls team, led by Brooklyn Tornes’ 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and six steals, celebrated their first win of the season. In a heartening display of spirit, a short-handed Hart team, despite losing to the undefeated Niles Brandywine, put up a valiant fight.