en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia’s Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia’s Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes

Georgia football has announced a significant shift in its coaching staff, with Travaris Robinson stepping in as the new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Robinson replaces Will Muschamp, who has opted for a defensive analyst role to dedicate more time to his family. The change comes in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement from Alabama, a development that has sent ripples through the college football coaching landscape.

Robinson Brings a Wealth of Experience to Georgia

Robinson, a former Alabama cornerbacks coach, is not a novice in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). His resume boasts 17 years of college coaching experience, including more than a decade in the SEC, where he has mentored top defenses. The University of Georgia is banking on Robinson’s experience and proven track record to enhance their defense strategy.

Muschamp Steps Down, Robinson Steps Up

Muschamp’s shift to a defensive analyst role allows Robinson to assume the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach position. The transition seems to be a strategic one, with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart lauding Robinson’s ability to adapt to different defensive systems and terminology. Robinson’s appointment also confirms that Smart is willing to make bold moves, poaching Robinson from Alabama, where he was the primary recruiter for many returning defensive backs in 2024.

Other Significant College Football Coaching Changes

While Georgia navigates its coaching changes, there are other significant shifts in college football coaching. Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns coach, has received a four-year contract extension through 2030. Sarkisian led the team to its first Big 12 championship since 2009 and a College Football Playoff appearance, which likely contributed to his contract extension. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has hired Zac Alley as a co-defensive coordinator, and Jay Valai, previously part of Oklahoma’s coaching staff, has been promoted to assistant head coach for defense.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
31 seconds ago
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
In a strategic move to fortify their cornerback position ahead of their upcoming clash against the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers have elevated David Long Jr. from the practice squad. However, this shift is temporary and Long Jr. will return to the practice squad post-game. Long Jr. – A Temporary Solution The decision to
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
15 mins ago
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
16 mins ago
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
35 seconds ago
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
5 mins ago
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
10 mins ago
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
5 seconds
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
31 seconds
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
35 seconds
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
5 mins
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
8 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
9 mins
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
10 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
11 mins
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
13 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
13 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app