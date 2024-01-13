en English
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator

The University of Georgia has made a significant change to its football coaching staff, announcing the appointment of Travaris Robinson as the new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach. Robinson, a seasoned coach with a rich history in the SEC, is moving to Georgia in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement.

Robinson Steps Up

Robinson’s appointment follows the decision by Will Muschamp to transition into an analyst role, stepping back from a more active coaching position. Muschamp held the position of co-defensive coordinator in 2023. The new Co-Defensive Coordinator, Robinson, brings with him 17 years of college coaching experience, including a prowess for mentoring top defenses in the SEC.

Loss for Alabama, Gain for Georgia

Robinson’s departure from Alabama is a significant loss, given his reputation as a top assistant and an effective recruiter. He spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before deciding to join Georgia. As Alabama deals with the loss of other key coaching staff members this offseason, Georgia stands to gain from the wealth of experience Robinson brings.

Muschamp’s Transition

The shift in roles for Muschamp allows him to spend more time with his family. His son, Whit, will be a freshman on Vanderbilt’s team. Muschamp had served as co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumann, who will now share leadership of the defense with Robinson.

Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Robinson to the team, citing his extensive college coaching experience and his significant contributions to the SEC, where he has been part of some of the top defensive teams in the NCAA.

The changes to the coaching staff are part of Georgia’s ongoing adjustments, which also includes activities in the transfer portal. With high expectations for the team in the 2024 season, the addition of Robinson to the coaching staff could prove to be a significant advantage.

NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

