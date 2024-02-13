TRAU Football Club Secures Narrow Victory in 14th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF Football Tournament

In a thrilling match on day eight of the 14th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF Football Tournament, TRAU Football Club emerged victorious against Juvenile Club, Sagolband. The Imphal West district team scored the winning goal through A Dinku, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
Sagolband United's Dominant Performance
Earlier in the day, Sagolband United (SU) also claimed a victory, defeating Football Raengdai Club (FCR) Noney by a commanding 2-0 scoreline. K Arunkumar and Y Gopi scored the goals for SU, ensuring their team's progress in the tournament.
TRAU Football Club's Resilience
The TRAU Football Club displayed exceptional resilience and determination in their match against Juvenile Club, Sagolband. Following a tense and evenly-contested first half, A Dinku broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal, propelling TRAU to a narrow 1-0 victory.
Upcoming Fixture: Eastern Students Union (Wangkhei) vs KYVO Khunpham, Kwasiphai
As the tournament continues to unfold, fans can look forward to an exciting clash between Eastern Students Union (Wangkhei) and KYVO Khunpham, Kwasiphai on Wednesday. With both teams eager to secure a win, spectators are in for a treat as the 14th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF Football Tournament reaches its latter stages.
In the ever-evolving landscape of sports, the 14th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF Football Tournament serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of competition and the power of human ambition. As the remaining matches unfold, the stories of struggle, triumph, and camaraderie will continue to captivate audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of local football history.
Note: This article has been fact-checked and written without bias, ensuring that quotes accurately reflect the true intent of the speakers. All information presented is accurate as of 2024-02-13.