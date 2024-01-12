en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Transgender Volleyball Player’s Family Challenges Florida’s Sports Law

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Transgender Volleyball Player’s Family Challenges Florida’s Sports Law

In a move that stirs up the contentious issue of transgender youth participation in sports, the family of a transgender volleyball player has lodged a lawsuit against the Broward School District. The case joins the ongoing federal challenge against a Florida state law enacted in 2021, which prevents transgender girls from competing in female sports teams. The family contends that the school district’s enforcement of this state law is discriminatory, leading to harm and distress to their child, who has been excluded from the girls’ volleyball team.

A Challenge to the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’

The case is a direct challenge to Florida’s ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’, a controversial law passed in 2021. The law prohibits transgender girls from participating in female sports. The lawsuit alleges that the enforcement of this law by the school district has resulted in the violation of their child’s privacy and has put the family in potential danger.

Repercussions Felt Beyond the Volleyball Court

The enforcement of the law resulted in the transgender student being removed from her volleyball team. This triggered a wave of protests and resulted in the suspension of several school officials. The student, known only as D.N., a 16-year-old sophomore at Monarch High School, has been living as a female since elementary school. The lawsuit reveals the distress and fear D.N. has endured from the enforcement of the law, leading to her absence from school since November.

The Battle Lines are Drawn

The Human Rights Campaign has lent its support to the family, heightening the profile of the case. The family is seeking to have the law declared a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and to prevent its enforcement. The lawsuit also targets the Broward School Board, the schools superintendent, and the Florida High School Athletic Association, deepening the entrenchment of battle lines in this contentious issue. The outcome of this case may have far-reaching implications for the rights of transgender students across the nation.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Mark your calendars as the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to Scottsdale, Arizona, from February 5-11. This year’s event promises seven days of professional golf, riveting concerts, and spirited fans, all converging under the Arizona sun. The event is renowned for its 16th hole Coliseum, which has become a signature element of the Phoenix
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
8 mins ago
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
8 mins ago
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
2 mins ago
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
4 mins ago
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
7 mins ago
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
Latest Headlines
World News
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
2 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
2 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
4 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
4 mins
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
4 mins
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
5 mins
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
5 mins
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
5 mins
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
6 mins
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app