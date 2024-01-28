Transfer Window Nears Close: Middlesbrough, Leeds United, and Birmingham City Making Moves

As the January transfer window inches towards its close, football clubs around the globe are making strategic moves to strengthen their squads, with Middlesbrough Football Club being no exception. With only two signings so far this month, Middlesbrough has its eyes set on last-minute acquisitions to bolster its lineup and stay within striking distance of the play-offs.

Potential Additions to Middlesbrough Squad

Players like Liam Cullen from Swansea City, Andy Rinomhota from Cardiff City, and Ian Poveda from Leeds United are being considered by Middlesbrough. These potential additions, who are poised to provide solid options at Championship level, may be available for economical deals. The club has a pressing need for reinforcements, particularly on the right-hand side, and these potential signings could be the key to fulfilling that requirement.

West Ham's Bid for Morgan Rogers Rejected

In an interesting turn of events, West Ham's £12.5 million bid for Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers was unsuccessful, as Boro turned down the offer. Aston Villa is also vying for Rogers, but the club's valuation falls short of what Middlesbrough is asking. Rogers, who has netted two goals and provided six assists in his 26 Championship appearances this season, is reportedly eager to join Villa, but Middlesbrough is not under immediate pressure to sell him.

Leeds United Close to Signing Daiki Hashioka

Leeds United is on the verge of securing a deal with Japanese international Daiki Hashioka, the Sint-Truiden right-back. This move is expected to strengthen their defense line significantly. Hashioka, known for his aggressive playing style and tactical acumen, could be a valuable asset for Leeds United.

Birmingham City's Jordan James Caught in Transfer Tussle

Finally, Crystal Palace and Wolves have shown interest in young midfielder Jordan James from Birmingham City. This comes in the wake of failed negotiations with Italian clubs Atalanta and Fiorentina. Birmingham City has pegged James' fee at £10 million, but it remains uncertain if they will proceed with the sale without securing a replacement.