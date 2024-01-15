en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen’s Park

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen’s Park

In the world of football, speculation and conjecture often feed the rumor mill. However, in the case of Gustaf Lagerbielke, the Swedish international center-back for Celtic, a move to another club is not in the cards, despite interest from Serie A. Lagerbielke, who was transferred from Elfsborg for 3 million during the summer window, has had an uphill struggle to secure regular playtime at Celtic Park. His stint so far has been punctuated by only nine appearances and a single goal scored in a Champions League match.

Lagerbielke’s Struggle on the Pitch

Despite injuries to fellow defenders Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, and Welsh, Lagerbielke’s lack of game time persists. The center-back has been conspicuously absent from recent match day squads, fueling speculation about his future at Celtic. However, contrary to popular belief, he is not on the brink of a transfer.

Celtic’s Strategy and the Case of Mackenzie Carse

On another note, Celtic has been seen making strategic moves to bolster its squad. The latest on their radar is academy midfielder Mackenzie Carse, who is set to be loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship. This move aims to provide the 19-year-old, who has scored seven goals in the Lowland League for Celtic B, with exposure to a higher level of competition.

Queen’s Park Aims to Strengthen Team

Queen’s Park, currently teetering on the brink of relegation in the Championship, hopes to fortify their team with the addition of Carse. The midfielder’s entry into the team is seen as a boost to their fading promotion aspirations. With Carse and McPherson, who has already started 12 Championship matches for Queen’s Park, the team hopes to make a strong comeback.

In the ebb and flow of football transfers, while Lagerbielke’s future at Celtic remains secure, the club’s focus shifts towards nurturing young talent like Carse. As the winter window unfolds, the maneuvers of Celtic underline their aspirations to evolve and adapt in the ever-changing landscape of football.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
44 seconds ago
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
Indian shooter Yogesh Singh swept gold in both the individual and team events in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol competition at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta. In the individual event, Singh scored a remarkable 573 points, edging out Oman’s Muad Al Balushi who secured silver with 570 points, and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto who
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
6 mins ago
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
11 mins ago
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
44 seconds ago
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
1 min ago
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
Tragic Chairlift Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Morin Heights
2 mins ago
Tragic Chairlift Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Morin Heights
Latest Headlines
World News
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
44 seconds
Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
45 seconds
Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
45 seconds
FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
1 min
Jatiya Party Chairman Refutes Bribery Claims Amidst Election Controversy
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
1 min
Gastroenteritis Outbreak in Baguio City Linked to Waterborne Viruses
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
1 min
UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
1 min
Mark Fotheringham Joins South Korea's National Football Team's Coaching Staff
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
1 min
The New York Times Audio App: A New Era of Journalism and Storytelling
Tragic Chairlift Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Morin Heights
2 mins
Tragic Chairlift Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Morin Heights
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
7 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
54 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app