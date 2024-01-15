Transfer Rumors Quashed: Lagerbielke Stays at Celtic, Mackenzie Carse Loaned to Queen’s Park

In the world of football, speculation and conjecture often feed the rumor mill. However, in the case of Gustaf Lagerbielke, the Swedish international center-back for Celtic, a move to another club is not in the cards, despite interest from Serie A. Lagerbielke, who was transferred from Elfsborg for 3 million during the summer window, has had an uphill struggle to secure regular playtime at Celtic Park. His stint so far has been punctuated by only nine appearances and a single goal scored in a Champions League match.

Lagerbielke’s Struggle on the Pitch

Despite injuries to fellow defenders Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, and Welsh, Lagerbielke’s lack of game time persists. The center-back has been conspicuously absent from recent match day squads, fueling speculation about his future at Celtic. However, contrary to popular belief, he is not on the brink of a transfer.

Celtic’s Strategy and the Case of Mackenzie Carse

On another note, Celtic has been seen making strategic moves to bolster its squad. The latest on their radar is academy midfielder Mackenzie Carse, who is set to be loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship. This move aims to provide the 19-year-old, who has scored seven goals in the Lowland League for Celtic B, with exposure to a higher level of competition.

Queen’s Park Aims to Strengthen Team

Queen’s Park, currently teetering on the brink of relegation in the Championship, hopes to fortify their team with the addition of Carse. The midfielder’s entry into the team is seen as a boost to their fading promotion aspirations. With Carse and McPherson, who has already started 12 Championship matches for Queen’s Park, the team hopes to make a strong comeback.

In the ebb and flow of football transfers, while Lagerbielke’s future at Celtic remains secure, the club’s focus shifts towards nurturing young talent like Carse. As the winter window unfolds, the maneuvers of Celtic underline their aspirations to evolve and adapt in the ever-changing landscape of football.