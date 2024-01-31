Transfer Deadline Day: Clubs Make Final Moves Amid FFP Concerns, Mourinho Eyes Man United Comeback

The world of football braces itself as the January transfer window draws to a close, with clubs making last-ditch attempts to bolster their squads. In the midst of the frenzy, rumours are swirling about Jose Mourinho eyeing a return to Manchester United, citing unfinished business.

Financial Fair Play Concerns

As clubs jostle for crucial transfers, the market is shadowed by Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns. Both Everton and Nottingham Forest have recently been charged with FFP breaches, with Everton having previously been hit with a 10-point deduction for similar offenses. Despite these challenges, several deals are anticipated to be sealed before the deadline.

Potential Deals and Transfers

Kalvin Phillips' move from Manchester City to West Ham has been one of the few transfers to materialize this January. Chelsea's Armando Broja is under the radar of Fulham following a lackluster season with the Blues. Chelsea's Andrey Santos is expected to join Strasbourg on loan, and Trevoh Chalobah is drawing interest from Nottingham Forest and other clubs.

West Ham has agreed to a deal with Lyon for Said Benrahma, although the transfer is yet to be finalized. Aston Villa's Jhon Duran is being eyed by Chelsea, while Villa has settled on a deal with Middlesbrough for Morgan Rogers. Arsenal's Cedric Soares may make a dash to Besiktas, and Tottenham's Bryan Gil is in discussions with Brighton for a potential transfer. Carlos Forbs from Ajax is garnering attention from Burnley and Nottingham Forest, while Nottingham Forest's Orel Mangala is on the brink of a move to Lyon. Wolves are set to strengthen their attack and are eyeing West Ham's Danny Ings.

Mourinho's Potential Return

Amidst the transfer storm, the most sensational news would be the potential return of Jose Mourinho to Manchester United. The legendary manager, who was sacked by Roma, reportedly feels he has unfinished business with the Red Devils. Despite his past success at United, including winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season and finishing second in the Premier League in his second term, tensions grew between Mourinho and the club's leadership leading to his dismissal. While Mourinho is eager for a second stint, there is no guarantee that he would be considered for the role, especially if current boss Erik ten Hag is sacked.