en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tramon Mark’s Clutch Shot Propels Arkansas to Victory Over Texas A&M

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Tramon Mark’s Clutch Shot Propels Arkansas to Victory Over Texas A&M

On a high-stakes night at Walton Arena, Tramon Mark, a redshirt junior transfer from Houston, took center stage, scoring a career-high 35 points, including a game-winning jumper for the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team. This decisive shot, fired with just 1.1 seconds left on the clock, led the Razorbacks to a nail-biting 78-77 victory over Texas A&M, marking a pivotal moment in their season.

Mark’s Moment of Magic

Mark’s clutch shot, his second game-winning moment in his college career, came at the most opportune time. The significance of his contribution was amplified by the fact that a miss would have handed the victory to Texas A&M, who had just accomplished a remarkable comeback, overturning a 20-point deficit. The Razorbacks, desperately in need of their first SEC victory to resuscitate their season, were propelled by Mark’s mesmerizing performance, which saw him make 17 shots out of 22 trips to the foul line.

A Game of Highs

The game was a frenetic back-and-forth battle. Texas A&M’s comeback in the second half was spearheaded by junior guard Wade Taylor’s career-high 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left. This performance, however, was eclipsed by Mark’s heroics that ultimately swung the game in Arkansas’s favor. The teams combined to make 35.2% of their shot attempts, with Arkansas posting a pair of 20-point leads in the first half.

Coaching Brilliance

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman praised Mark’s mid-range shooting ability and credited his team’s organization during the final possession. This decisive move was facilitated by a timeout from Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams. The win was a much-needed boost for Arkansas as they attempt to recover from a slow start in the SEC, improving their record to 10-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

With this victory, the Razorbacks look forward to their next game, hosting South Carolina on Saturday, hoping to maintain the momentum generated by Mark’s game-winning shot and their first SEC win of the season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Weekend Sports Triumphs High in North Country High Schools
In a display of tenacity and skill, high schools in North Country shifted their competitive gears into high speed this past weekend. Despite the harsh winter weather, the athletic spirit remained undeterred, with several games taking place, spotlighting the prowess and determination of these young athletes. Syracuse Academy of Science Triumphs Among the standout performances,
Weekend Sports Triumphs High in North Country High Schools
Andy Taylor to Lead Wanderers' B Team in Upcoming Match Against Preston North End
5 mins ago
Andy Taylor to Lead Wanderers' B Team in Upcoming Match Against Preston North End
DRC Football Captain Chancel Mbemba Faces Racist Abuse and Post-Match Confrontation
8 mins ago
DRC Football Captain Chancel Mbemba Faces Racist Abuse and Post-Match Confrontation
Saudi Arabia's PIF Boosts Electric Motorsports Amid Energy Transition
1 min ago
Saudi Arabia's PIF Boosts Electric Motorsports Amid Energy Transition
Auburn University's Athletics Department Achieves Record Revenue Amid Declining Profits
4 mins ago
Auburn University's Athletics Department Achieves Record Revenue Amid Declining Profits
Auburn's Resilient Rise: Basketball Team Climbs to No.8 in AP Top 25 Poll
4 mins ago
Auburn's Resilient Rise: Basketball Team Climbs to No.8 in AP Top 25 Poll
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Sports Triumphs High in North Country High Schools
11 seconds
Weekend Sports Triumphs High in North Country High Schools
LOX-1 Receptor Identified as Key in H. pylori Infection and Host Defense
1 min
LOX-1 Receptor Identified as Key in H. pylori Infection and Host Defense
Saudi Arabia's PIF Boosts Electric Motorsports Amid Energy Transition
1 min
Saudi Arabia's PIF Boosts Electric Motorsports Amid Energy Transition
Auburn's Resilient Rise: Basketball Team Climbs to No.8 in AP Top 25 Poll
4 mins
Auburn's Resilient Rise: Basketball Team Climbs to No.8 in AP Top 25 Poll
Auburn University's Athletics Department Achieves Record Revenue Amid Declining Profits
4 mins
Auburn University's Athletics Department Achieves Record Revenue Amid Declining Profits
Blood Bank of Delmarva Sets Sight on Record Donations at 25th Annual Blood Drive
5 mins
Blood Bank of Delmarva Sets Sight on Record Donations at 25th Annual Blood Drive
Andy Taylor to Lead Wanderers' B Team in Upcoming Match Against Preston North End
5 mins
Andy Taylor to Lead Wanderers' B Team in Upcoming Match Against Preston North End
DRC Football Captain Chancel Mbemba Faces Racist Abuse and Post-Match Confrontation
8 mins
DRC Football Captain Chancel Mbemba Faces Racist Abuse and Post-Match Confrontation
Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con Looms as Bischoff Critiques AEW
10 mins
Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con Looms as Bischoff Critiques AEW
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
1 hour
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
2 hours
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
2 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
3 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
3 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
4 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
4 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app