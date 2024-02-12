Tralee Community Rallies for 4-Year-Old Battling Rare Cancer: €39,000 Raised in Charity Soccer Game

In Tralee, a four-year-old boy named Alex Fitzgerald fights a battle against metastatic neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer. Diagnosed at a tender age, Alex has already endured 10 rounds of grueling chemotherapy. With his parents John and Siobhan by his side, he now faces the prospect of a bone marrow transplant.

Advertisment

A Community Unites: Charity Soccer Game Raises €39,000 for Little Fighter

The people of Tralee rallied together to support Alex and his family, organizing a charity soccer game to raise funds for his hospital trips and future bone marrow transplant. The event, held on February 12, 2024, saw an impressive turnout, with over €39,000 raised to help Alex in his fight against neuroblastoma.

Kerry Soccer Legends Triumph in Charity Match

Advertisment

The charity game, which took place at the Kerry FC stadium, pitted the Kerry Soccer Legends against the Kerry GAA Legends XI. The Soccer Legends side, comprised of former League of Ireland players and an ex-Arsenal player, emerged victorious with a score of 4-0.

Notable Figures from Kerry GAA and Kerry FC Show Their Support

The Kerry GAA Legends XI featured former Gaelic football stars, who joined forces with the Soccer Legends to support young Alex. The event was a testament to the power of community and the indomitable spirit of the human heart, as people from all walks of life came together to help a family in need.

Advertisment

Donations are still being accepted through GoFundMe, as Alex continues his journey towards recovery. The funds will aid in covering the cost of his trips to Crumlin Children's Hospital for treatment, as well as contributing to the expenses of his impending bone marrow transplant.

Alex's story is a touching reminder of the resilience and determination of the human spirit, even in the face of adversity. As a community unites in support of a young boy and his family, the lines between technology and humanity blur, and the eternal dance of humanity with mortality continues.

Update: Alex Fitzgerald, the brave four-year-old battling neuroblastoma, has successfully undergone his bone marrow transplant. The funds raised by the charity soccer game and through GoFundMe have greatly assisted his family in covering the costs of his treatment. The community of Tralee continues to support the Fitzgerald family as Alex embarks on his road to recovery.