en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy’s Life at South Australia’s Ethel Beach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy’s Life at South Australia’s Ethel Beach

In a heartbreaking incident, a teenage boy lost his life to a vicious shark attack at Ethel Beach in Innes National Park on the Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The dreadful event, which sent shockwaves through the local community, was reported to the South Australia Police, who promptly recovered the victim’s body from the water. Although the victim’s exact age remains undisclosed, a local surfer’s estimate posits that the attack happened about 30 to 40 meters offshore.

First Fatal Shark Attack at a Popular Destination

This tragic event marks the first known fatal shark attack at this beloved holiday and surfing destination. Residents and visitors alike are reeling from the shock, the news casting a pall over the usually vibrant locale. This revelation was confirmed by a local resident to ABC News, further underscoring the unprecedented nature of the incident.

A Rising Tide of Shark Attacks

Over recent months, South Australian waters have seen several shark attacks. These include a surfer’s death off the Eyre Peninsula in May and a horrific shark mauling incident involving a girl in a river in Perth, Western Australia, in February. Despite the rising number of such incidents, scientists caution against jumping to conclusions about a spike in shark populations.

A Glimmer of Hope in Australian Cricket

In other news providing a glimmer of hope amid the somber atmosphere, Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh played a pivotal role in Australia’s recovery against Pakistan in a Test match. With a commendable score of 96, Marsh helped Australia secure a 241-run lead on the match’s third day. The Australian team, under the leadership of captain Pat Cummins and bowler Nathan Lyon, also put up a strong performance on the second day, leaving Pakistan trailing by 124 runs.

0
Accidents Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Náqui Ferry Incident Highlights Infrastructure Issues; URL Shortening Service Ensures Safe Browsing

By BNN Correspondents

Port Talbot in Mourning: Teenager Preston Camps Dies in Motorcycle Crash

By Olalekan Adigun

Tragedy Strikes as Elderly Shopkeeper Collapses during Surprise Raid in Lucknow

By Rizwan Shah

Karnataka High Court Orders Retirement of High-Mileage KSRTC Buses

By Dil Bar Irshad

46-Year-Old Tanya Hehir Identified Among Victims in Fatal Stormwater D ...
@Accidents · 16 mins
46-Year-Old Tanya Hehir Identified Among Victims in Fatal Stormwater D ...
heart comment 0
Busia Hit-and-Run: Police Launch Manhunt for Fugitive Lorry Driver

By Israel Ojoko

Busia Hit-and-Run: Police Launch Manhunt for Fugitive Lorry Driver
Over 40 Dead in Liberia Gas Tanker Explosion

By Israel Ojoko

Over 40 Dead in Liberia Gas Tanker Explosion
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Life in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Life in South Australia
Storm in Waterford and Wexford: Taxi Driver Injured, Trees Downed, and Calls for Safety at Castlebar River

By BNN Correspondents

Storm in Waterford and Wexford: Taxi Driver Injured, Trees Downed, and Calls for Safety at Castlebar River
Latest Headlines
World News
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
2 mins
Iga Swiatek's Vision for the Future of Women's Tennis: The New 'Big Three'
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
5 mins
South Tyneside Hospital Unveils First Fully Dementia-Friendly Ward
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
6 mins
U.S. Signals Non-Escalation Intent to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
6 mins
Former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia Asserts Court Should Not Revisit Eligibility Decision
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
8 mins
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
12 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
13 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
16 mins
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
17 mins
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
46 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app