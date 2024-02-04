Tragic Passing of Referee Michael Roebuck During Basketball Game

Tragedy struck at a junior varsity basketball game in New Stanton when respected referee, Michael Roebuck, collapsed and tragically passed away. The 46-year-old first-year referee was officiating the game between Yough and Mt. Pleasant when he collapsed moments before the commencement of the second half. Despite nearly an hour of resuscitation attempts by paramedics, Roebuck was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

A Chaotic Scene

Michael Fleming, another official at the game, recounted the chilling scene as chaotic. Fleming, who had just met Roebuck, lauded the Mt. Pleasant community for their swift and effective response to the emergency situation. Post the incident, the spectators present were escorted to the cafeteria while the remainder of the JV game was aborted. The subsequent varsity game was also deferred in the wake of the tragic event.

A Community in Mourning

Expressing the profound grief of the community, Mt. Pleasant superintendent Tim Gabauer extended his heartfelt sympathies to Roebuck's family and friends. Gabauer also acknowledged the prompt action of the first responders, albeit overwhelmed by the severity of the emergency. Roebuck's sudden demise has left the community in deep sorrow, and he is remembered as a devoted figure who made significant contributions to the field of officiating.

Roebuck's Legacy in Interscholastic Sports

Michael Roebuck's legacy in interscholastic sports is undeniable. His commitment and dedication to the game, especially at the high school level, have left a mark on the community. His untimely death during the game he loved so much has served as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life. As the community mourns, Roebuck's contributions to interscholastic sports will forever be remembered, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him and those who will hear his story.