en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic New Year’s Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:12 am EST
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

A tragic end of year event unfolded in Bengaluru, where a 27-year-old software engineer, Dipanshu Sharma, met an untimely demise. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sharma was residing in the KR Puram area of the city. The unfortunate incident transpired during a New Year’s Eve party on the 33rd floor of a building.

Fateful Celebrations

On the celebratory eve, Sharma was at a friend’s flat, indulging in the usual festivities. As he stepped aside to enjoy a cigarette, a fatal misstep occurred. Sharma accidentally fell through an open window, plummeting from the 33rd floor to his death. The revelry turned into a scene of shock and despair in an instant.

Police Investigation Ensues

As news of the accident broke, the police swiftly arrived on the scene. A case has been filed regarding the incident, and a thorough investigation is underway. The grim incident cast a shadow over the festive activities across the city, reminding everyone of the fragility of life amidst the celebratory cheer.

0
Accidents India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

By Safak Costu

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

By Israel Ojoko

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 15 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Belgorod Bombing: A Devastating Turn in the Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Belgorod Bombing: A Devastating Turn in the Conflict
Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos
Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
37 seconds
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
2 mins
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
2 mins
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
2 mins
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
2 mins
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
3 mins
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
4 mins
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men's Mental Health in Northern Ireland
4 mins
Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men's Mental Health in Northern Ireland
Dominic Cummings Alleges 'Secret Deal' Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
5 mins
Dominic Cummings Alleges 'Secret Deal' Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
52 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app