Tragic New Year’s Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
A tragic end of year event unfolded in Bengaluru, where a 27-year-old software engineer, Dipanshu Sharma, met an untimely demise. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sharma was residing in the KR Puram area of the city. The unfortunate incident transpired during a New Year’s Eve party on the 33rd floor of a building.
Fateful Celebrations
On the celebratory eve, Sharma was at a friend’s flat, indulging in the usual festivities. As he stepped aside to enjoy a cigarette, a fatal misstep occurred. Sharma accidentally fell through an open window, plummeting from the 33rd floor to his death. The revelry turned into a scene of shock and despair in an instant.
Police Investigation Ensues
As news of the accident broke, the police swiftly arrived on the scene. A case has been filed regarding the incident, and a thorough investigation is underway. The grim incident cast a shadow over the festive activities across the city, reminding everyone of the fragility of life amidst the celebratory cheer.
