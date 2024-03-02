Tragic Loss in Watertown: Veteran Official Don McGillicuddy Dies During Basketball Game

Last night, the Watertown girls basketball team's victory was overshadowed by a tragic event as veteran official Don McGillicuddy collapsed during the game and later died of a heart attack. The Watertown Public Schools and the local community have expressed their deep sorrow and support for those affected by the incident.

Immediate Response and Community Support

With only 37 seconds left on the clock, McGillicuddy was making a call when he suddenly collapsed on the court. Quick actions by school trainers and medically trained spectators initially revived him, but he suffered a second heart attack en route to Mount Auburn Hospital and was pronounced dead despite multiple resuscitation attempts. The Watertown Raiders community has been left deeply saddened, clearing the gym for immediate medical response and offering counseling services to students and families shaken by the event.

A Life Dedicated to Sports and Officiating

Don McGillicuddy's passion for sports, especially officiating, was well-known among his peers and the wider sports community. Friends like Larry Kelleher and Rich Antonelli remembered him as not only an excellent referee but also a great friend who loved golf and refereeing with equal fervor. His long-standing commitment to local sports and his role as a mentor to many, including his son Wayne McGillicuddy, head football coach at the Brunswick School, highlighted his influence both on and off the field.

Remembering Don McGillicuddy

As the Watertown and broader sports community mourn the loss of Don McGillicuddy, reflections on his life reveal a man deeply committed to his passions and to helping others. His legacy as a referee, friend, and family man endures, leaving behind a community grateful for his contributions but saddened by their loss. The postponed Watertown-Shawsheen boys basketball game, now rescheduled, will surely be played in his memory, honoring a life well-lived but cut tragically short.