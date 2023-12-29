Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead

In an unfortunate event that has left the football community deeply saddened, Gemma Wiseman, 33, a celebrated England footballer and bronze medalist at the Deaf World Football Championship in 2016, was found dead in woodlands near Rackheath, close to Norwich, on December 16, just days before Christmas. This tragic incident has shocked her family, including her wife Laura and their three-year-old daughter, who are grappling with the heartrending loss.

Unexpected Demise Raises Funds for Funeral

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family during this difficult period and to cover Wiseman’s funeral expenses. The page has successfully raised £7,500, demonstrating a significant outpouring of support from those who knew Wiseman and the broader community.

An Inquest into the Sudden Death

An inquest has been opened to ascertain the official cause of death, preliminarily identified as ‘constriction of neck structures.’ This finding suggests a possibility that Wiseman may have taken her own life, adding another layer of sadness to the already devastating news.

Gemma Wiseman: Beyond Football

Wiseman, who was also a dedicated teaching assistant, was more than her football accolades. Her teammate Lucindha Lawson remembers her as a wonderful human being and someone who could light up a room with her great sense of humor. These personal tributes underscore the impact Wiseman had on those around her, both on and off the field.

Football Community Pays Tribute

The football community, both individuals who personally knew Wiseman and those who admired her from afar, have expressed their sorrow and extended their support to her grieving family. In 2016, former Manchester United player Gary Neville generously donated £20,000 to aid the men’s and women’s deaf football teams to participate in the Deaflympics, after learning that the Premier League and the FA did not offer financial support. This gesture, along with the current fundraising efforts, exemplifies the spirit of solidarity within the football community.

In conclusion, the untimely death of Gemma Wiseman, a celebrated England footballer, a loving wife, and a devoted mother, has left a profound void. As the inquest continues, her loved ones and the football community mourn her loss while cherishing her memory.