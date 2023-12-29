en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:36 am EST
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead

In an unfortunate event that has left the football community deeply saddened, Gemma Wiseman, 33, a celebrated England footballer and bronze medalist at the Deaf World Football Championship in 2016, was found dead in woodlands near Rackheath, close to Norwich, on December 16, just days before Christmas. This tragic incident has shocked her family, including her wife Laura and their three-year-old daughter, who are grappling with the heartrending loss.

Unexpected Demise Raises Funds for Funeral

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family during this difficult period and to cover Wiseman’s funeral expenses. The page has successfully raised £7,500, demonstrating a significant outpouring of support from those who knew Wiseman and the broader community.

An Inquest into the Sudden Death

An inquest has been opened to ascertain the official cause of death, preliminarily identified as ‘constriction of neck structures.’ This finding suggests a possibility that Wiseman may have taken her own life, adding another layer of sadness to the already devastating news.

Gemma Wiseman: Beyond Football

Wiseman, who was also a dedicated teaching assistant, was more than her football accolades. Her teammate Lucindha Lawson remembers her as a wonderful human being and someone who could light up a room with her great sense of humor. These personal tributes underscore the impact Wiseman had on those around her, both on and off the field.

Football Community Pays Tribute

The football community, both individuals who personally knew Wiseman and those who admired her from afar, have expressed their sorrow and extended their support to her grieving family. In 2016, former Manchester United player Gary Neville generously donated £20,000 to aid the men’s and women’s deaf football teams to participate in the Deaflympics, after learning that the Premier League and the FA did not offer financial support. This gesture, along with the current fundraising efforts, exemplifies the spirit of solidarity within the football community.

In conclusion, the untimely death of Gemma Wiseman, a celebrated England footballer, a loving wife, and a devoted mother, has left a profound void. As the inquest continues, her loved ones and the football community mourn her loss while cherishing her memory.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals

By Salman Khan

Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors

By Salman Khan

Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence

By Salman Khan

Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride ...
@Golf · 12 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride ...
heart comment 0
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack

By Salman Khan

South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
Edmonton Oilers Showcase Stellar Performance with 5-0 Win Over San Jose Sharks

By Salman Khan

Edmonton Oilers Showcase Stellar Performance with 5-0 Win Over San Jose Sharks
Nigeria’s Ogun State Police Command Rescues Kidnapped Pregnant Woman

By Salman Khan

Nigeria's Ogun State Police Command Rescues Kidnapped Pregnant Woman
Ogun State Police rescue
Larne and Linfield Gear Up for Crucial Top-Two Clash in Irish Premiership

By Salman Khan

Larne and Linfield Gear Up for Crucial Top-Two Clash in Irish Premiership
Latest Headlines
World News
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
26 seconds
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
59 seconds
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
1 min
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
1 min
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
1 min
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
2 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
3 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
3 mins
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app