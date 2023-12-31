en English
Health

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:09 am EST
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh

A wave of grief has swept over the rural heartland of Madhya Pradesh as a 22-year-old cricket enthusiast, Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara, collapsed and tragically passed away due to a heart attack while playing the sport he loved. This tragic event took place on a Saturday evening in Katkoot village, within the jurisdiction of the Balwada police station in Khargone district.

A Fateful Cricket Match

The cricket match, which was supposed to be a joyful event, quickly turned into a somber one. Banjara, who was bowling for the Barkhad Tanda village team, started to experience uneasiness. Despite his team’s victory after scoring 70 runs, Banjara felt a severe chest pain and had to sit under a tree. His condition rapidly deteriorated, prompting his teammates to rush him to a nearby hospital.

A Race Against Time

The situation escalated as the local medical facility referred Banjara to Badwah Civil Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his condition en route, leaving his teammates and community in shock and disbelief.

A Community in Mourning

Dr. Vikas Talware from Badwah Civil Hospital confirmed that Banjara was brought in dead. A post-mortem was conducted before his body was released to his deeply grief-stricken family. The sudden and unexpected death of this young man has left the community and Banjara’s family grappling with a profound sense of loss.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

