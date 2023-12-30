Tragic End to WAFL Player’s European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague

Dakota Baldwin-Wright, a 25-year-old WAFL player for the Perth Demons, met a tragic end while holidaying in Prague. The incident occurred on Christmas Eve around 6 am at Vršovice Station, where Baldwin-Wright was struck by a train. Prague City Police have primarily described the incident as an ‘unfortunate accident’ despite the train driver’s desperate attempts at braking.

Remembering Baldwin-Wright

Baldwin-Wright had played 44 games for his club before deciding to take a break and travel across Europe. News of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Perth Football Club. The club’s president, Adrian Barich, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, remembering Baldwin-Wright as an ‘outstanding young man’ and extending condolences to his bereaved family and friends.

Support for the Family and Club

The Perth Football Club also assured of its commitment to supporting Baldwin-Wright’s family, the players, and the club community during this challenging period. His family is currently traveling to the Czech Republic, receiving consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). The DFAT will also facilitate the repatriation of Baldwin-Wright’s body back to Australia.

Tributes Pour In

As the news spread, teammates and club members took to social media to share heartfelt tributes, highlighting Baldwin-Wright’s respected status and the enduring impact he had on those around him. The loss has deeply saddened the football community, straddling teammates, opponents, and the club president. The sudden death of such a promising young player has once again underscored the unpredictability and fragility of life.