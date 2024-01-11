Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver

In a tragic turn of events, Branson Oliver, an accomplished cornhole player and beloved community member, was killed in a car accident on January 9, 2024, in Piedmont, Alabama. The 27-year-old was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck in the Golden Springs Area. According to Calhoun County Coroner Patrick Brown, Oliver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Legacy of a Cornhole Champion

Oliver’s untimely passing has cast a pall over the cornhole community. An avid enthusiast of the sport, Oliver was a familiar face at cornhole tournaments, often emerging victorious. His notable achievements include winning the State Double Cornhole Championship and the National Collegiate Double Cornhole Championship. His exceptional talent even earned him a spot on ESPN.

More Than Just a Player

But Branson Oliver was more than just a skilled cornhole player. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, holding a degree in occupational safety and health, and a valued employee at Honda Manufacturing. His passion for cornhole extended beyond the game itself, using his influence to raise significant amounts for charitable causes through cornhole tournaments.

A Community Mourns

The news of Oliver’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from those who knew him personally and those who admired him from afar. Heartfelt tributes and condolences have flooded social media, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the sudden loss. Among these messages was a touching tribute from close friend Luke Ferguson, reflecting the impact Oliver had on those around him.

A service to honor Branson Oliver’s life and legacy will be held on January 13, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of White Plains. As his community comes together to mourn their loss, the memory of Oliver’s passion for cornhole and his contributions to the sport will continue to resonate.