en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver

In a tragic turn of events, Branson Oliver, an accomplished cornhole player and beloved community member, was killed in a car accident on January 9, 2024, in Piedmont, Alabama. The 27-year-old was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler truck in the Golden Springs Area. According to Calhoun County Coroner Patrick Brown, Oliver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Legacy of a Cornhole Champion

Oliver’s untimely passing has cast a pall over the cornhole community. An avid enthusiast of the sport, Oliver was a familiar face at cornhole tournaments, often emerging victorious. His notable achievements include winning the State Double Cornhole Championship and the National Collegiate Double Cornhole Championship. His exceptional talent even earned him a spot on ESPN.

More Than Just a Player

But Branson Oliver was more than just a skilled cornhole player. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, holding a degree in occupational safety and health, and a valued employee at Honda Manufacturing. His passion for cornhole extended beyond the game itself, using his influence to raise significant amounts for charitable causes through cornhole tournaments.

A Community Mourns

The news of Oliver’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from those who knew him personally and those who admired him from afar. Heartfelt tributes and condolences have flooded social media, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the sudden loss. Among these messages was a touching tribute from close friend Luke Ferguson, reflecting the impact Oliver had on those around him.

A service to honor Branson Oliver’s life and legacy will be held on January 13, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of White Plains. As his community comes together to mourn their loss, the memory of Oliver’s passion for cornhole and his contributions to the sport will continue to resonate.

0
Accidents Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Motorcyclist Premdat Govinda Dies in Tragic Accident on Demerara Harbour Bridge
In a heartrending incident, Premdat Govinda, a 52-year-old motorcyclist, met with a fatal accident on the Demerara Harbour Bridge. A resident of Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, Govinda was on his way home when the tragedy unfolded. The specifics of the accident, however, remain shrouded in uncertainty as the Guyana Police Force continues its investigation. Unraveling the
Motorcyclist Premdat Govinda Dies in Tragic Accident on Demerara Harbour Bridge
Arson Suspected in Devastating Adelaide House Fire; Community Rallies to Support Affected Family
49 mins ago
Arson Suspected in Devastating Adelaide House Fire; Community Rallies to Support Affected Family
Ferry Faces Massive Waves Near San Juan Islands, Sustains Minimal Damage
1 hour ago
Ferry Faces Massive Waves Near San Juan Islands, Sustains Minimal Damage
Hyderabad Man Chokes to Death on Chicken Bone: A Grim Reminder of Food Hazards
10 mins ago
Hyderabad Man Chokes to Death on Chicken Bone: A Grim Reminder of Food Hazards
Johannesburg Set to Begin Rehabilitation of Lillian Ngoyi Street Post-Explosion
12 mins ago
Johannesburg Set to Begin Rehabilitation of Lillian Ngoyi Street Post-Explosion
Teenager Severely Injured in Fall at Charlie's Rock Swimming Hole
12 mins ago
Teenager Severely Injured in Fall at Charlie's Rock Swimming Hole
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
2 mins
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
O'Sullivan vs Hawkins: A Battle of Skill and Psychology at Alexandra Palace
2 mins
O'Sullivan vs Hawkins: A Battle of Skill and Psychology at Alexandra Palace
Colorado Senate Unveils New Bills Focused on Mental Health, Property Taxes, and Environmental Measures
2 mins
Colorado Senate Unveils New Bills Focused on Mental Health, Property Taxes, and Environmental Measures
Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures
4 mins
Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures
Zelensky Seeks Air-Defence Aid in Baltic Tour Amidst Russian Threat
5 mins
Zelensky Seeks Air-Defence Aid in Baltic Tour Amidst Russian Threat
Elderly Patient Neglected at Miri Hospital: A Symptom of a Bigger Problem
5 mins
Elderly Patient Neglected at Miri Hospital: A Symptom of a Bigger Problem
Ignored Warnings and Heated Debates: A Roundup of Today's Headlines
6 mins
Ignored Warnings and Heated Debates: A Roundup of Today's Headlines
Haylee Stokes Sets Scoring Record in High School Basketball
6 mins
Haylee Stokes Sets Scoring Record in High School Basketball
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Denver Nuggets in NBA Showdown
7 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Denver Nuggets in NBA Showdown
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
1 hour
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
10 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app