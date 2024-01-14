Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup

en English
Crime

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
The peaceful community of Abuja was ripped apart by a horrific incident when a young woman, Najeebah, along with her five sisters, was abducted by unknown gunmen. Adding to the tragedy, when the demanded ransom amount of N60m wasn’t met, Najeebah’s life was snuffed out by her captors.

Abduction and the Grim Aftermath

Najeebah and her sisters were kidnapped on January 9, with the abductors demanding a hefty ransom for their release. Despite the family’s earnest efforts to raise the funds, including a public appeal for donations, they fell woefully short of the required sum. As the deadline closed on January 12, the kidnappers, devoid of any empathy, took the life of Najeebah, the eldest among the siblings. Her lifeless body was found dumped, a grim testament to the cruel act.

Outpouring of Grief and Calls for Justice

News of Najeebah’s untimely and brutal death sent shockwaves across the nation. Isa Ali Pantami, the former Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, took to social media to confirm the tragedy, expressing deep sorrow over the incident and extending his condolences to the bereaved family. In his post, he also emphasized the urgency to rescue the remaining kidnapped sisters, raising a call to arms for the authorities.

Other Noteworthy Events

In a separate development, the Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, shared enlightening thoughts on issues related to anti-corruption and leadership in a discussion with journalist Muhammed Lawal. On a brighter note, Feyisetan, wife of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, recently celebrated her 60th birthday in an emotional event. Meanwhile, the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, are gearing up to embark on their journey to win the 2023 Cup of Nations in Abidjan, a title which has eluded them for a decade.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

