Tragedy Strikes TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: Elderly Participant Dies of Cardiac Arrest

In the midst of a day marked by triumph and perseverance, a tragic event unfolded during the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024. Rajendra Chandmal Bora, a 75-year-old participant and resident of Goregaon (East) in Mumbai, succumbed to a cardiac arrest while running the marathon. The incident occurred near the Pizza By The Way establishment on Marine Drive, a location teeming with participants and spectators.

The Tragedy

Committed to his fitness goals, Bora was participating in the marathon despite his age. His sudden collapse sent shockwaves through the crowd. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Bombay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The news of his demise was relayed to the Azad Maidan Police by the hospital authorities, setting in motion an investigation into the incident.

The Investigation

Dr. Amit Nandoskar, in charge of the post-mortem examination, revealed that Bora's death was due to natural causes - specifically, cardiac arrest. No signs of foul play were detected, and the police subsequently confirmed this finding. Bora's family, who were present at the marathon, stood by the autopsy report and raised no concerns about the circumstances leading to his sudden demise.

A Day of Mixed Emotions

The marathon itself, a significant event attracting over 40,000 participants, was organized by Procam International with the support of the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Despite the tragic loss of Bora, the event also witnessed moments of victory and resilience. Among them, Shyamali Singh's triumphant win of a bronze medal, overcoming adversity and standing as a beacon of human spirit amidst the sorrow.