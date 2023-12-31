Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife’s Death

On a harrowing Saturday night in Adelaide, a tragic incident unfolded that has shaken the cycling community worldwide. Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis, 33, has been charged with multiple offenses following the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, a distinguished cyclist and Olympian from Western Australia. Hoskins was allegedly struck by a utility vehicle (ute) driven by Dennis, leading to her untimely demise at the age of 32.

Charges Against the Champion

Dennis, who recently retired after a successful career in road racing, faces severe charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. The incident that resulted in these charges took place in the suburb of Medindie, and Dennis is due to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

An Unforeseen Tragedy

The couple, married since 2018, were both top-level athletes in the cycling world. Dennis, a dual world champion, had retired from his cycling career earlier this year after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and bronze in the men’s individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Hoskins was a world champion in team pursuit in 2015 and raced at the London and Rio Olympics. They leave behind two children.

A Call for Witnesses

The police have appealed for anyone with additional information about this fatal incident to contact Crime Stoppers. As investigations continue, the cycling community and fans worldwide mourn the untimely loss of Melissa Hoskins and await the unfolding of this tragic narrative.