Accidents

Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased

In the heart of the winter season, a grim discovery has been made in the Cross Fell area of Cumbria. A man’s body, believed to be that of missing fell runner Edward Catmur, has been recovered, as reported by the Cumbria Police. The recovery was made on New Year’s Day, marking a sombre start to the year.

Disappearance Amid a Winter Run

Edward Catmur, hailing from the London area, was last heard from at 10am on December 31st. An avid fell runner, Edward had planned to traverse a route from Dufton to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross. However, as the hours rolled on with no word from the runner, concern began to mount.

Search Operation and Sad Discovery

A thorough search operation was launched swiftly, with the urgency of the situation heightened due to the harsh winter conditions often associated with fell running. Despite the concerted efforts of the search team, the news that emerged was less than hopeful. The body of a man was found in the Cross Fell area on the first day of the new year.

A Family Notified, A Mystery Unfolds

The family of Mr. Catmur has been informed about the tragic discovery. As they grapple with this devastating news, the circumstances surrounding Edward Catmur’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of the body remain largely unknown. Investigations are ongoing, even as the fell running community mourns one of their own.

