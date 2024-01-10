en English
Sports

TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
TraffordCity, a renowned leisure and retail destination, is set to expand its horizons with the advent of a cutting-edge ice rink and multi-use event venue. This three-acre project, earmarked for the location of the former Soccer Dome, is an initiative by Peel Waters who cleared the site last year to make room for new leisure prospects. The venture is anticipated to enrich TraffordCity’s already diverse portfolio of sports and leisure activities, which encompasses skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, skydiving, and golf.

Future Plans and Partnerships

The detailed plans and images for the venue are yet to be released. However, the new addition is expected to be situated next to the existing attractions Chill Factore and iFLY. It will feature an array of food and drink options, including quick-service outlets, a family dining restaurant, and a premium sports bar. This venture is part of Peel Waters’ ongoing collaboration with ICITIES and Tartan Leisure – a conscious effort to boost the area’s leisure offerings, including the first inland surf destination in the north of England.

Implications and Anticipations

The project is also predicted to complement Therme Manchester, the UK’s inaugural city-based wellbeing resort. Nick Payne of ICITIES marked the project as their first major development, aiming to bridge the gap in quality facilities for various event space operators. James Whittaker, Peel Waters’ executive director, underscored the economic advantages of the project, mentioning job creation and investment attraction as potential benefits. Planet Ice’s COO, Heath Rhodes, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Peel Waters and ICITIES, and the prospect of establishing a branded venue in TraffordCity.

Project Timeline

The construction of the ice arena and event space is estimated to take around 12-15 months from the start. This ambitious project signifies a significant stride towards diversifying leisure facilities and creating a more vibrant, engaging space for visitors to TraffordCity.

Sports
