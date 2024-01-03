en English
Trae Young: A Rising Star Amidst Team Struggles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Trae Young: A Rising Star Amidst Team Struggles

From the moment he was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 and then immediately traded to the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has been a force to reckon with in the National Basketball Association (NBA). With a rookie contract averaging $6.63 million per year for four years, Young’s star status was apparent from the start. He enjoyed a spectacular inaugural season, playing 81 games, averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, and proving his mettle as an NBA point guard.

Initial Struggles and Individual Triumphs

Despite Young’s individual success and impressive stats, the Atlanta Hawks struggled as a team in the 2018-19 season. They finished with a 29-53 record and ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference. However, Young’s performances were standouts, and he quickly became recognized as one of the most promising young talents in the league.

A Luxury Reward for Hard Work

Young’s hard work and dedication on the court were rewarded off the court as well. His NBA salary enabled him to fulfill a personal dream: buying a Matte Black Audi R8. The luxury car, worth around $158,000, was a testament to Young’s success and a symbol of the rewards that come with being a top-tier professional athlete.

Comparison with Fellow Rising Star De Aaron Fox

While Young has been making waves with the Hawks, another player, De Aaron Fox, has also been turning heads. Fox has taken significant strides and improved his game this season, especially in his 3-point shooting. His speed and downhill tenacity make him truly unguardable, and his improved shooting has made him a significant threat on the court. Last year, Fox made his first All-Star and All-NBA teams, won the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award, and helped lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance since the presidency of George W. Bush.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

