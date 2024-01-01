en English
Agriculture

Tradition Takes the Reins: The 7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Tradition Takes the Reins: The 7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala

Buffaloes thundered through the muddy tracks of Goldfinch City in Mangaluru, marking the exhilarating 7th edition of the Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala. The event, deeply entrenched in the cultural fabric of Karnataka, India, saw a total of 170 pairs of buffaloes, both young and old, stretch their sinew to the limit in various categories of traditional buffalo racing, known as Kambala.

Celebration of Tradition and Athleticism

Each year, from November to March, the Kambala season unfolds, a spectacle of strength and speed, steeped in agricultural traditions. Kambala races encapsulate the physical prowess of the buffaloes and the dexterity of their handlers, aptly named Kambala jockeys. This annual event forms part of a series of Kambala races held across the region, each drawing large crowds and participants from various parts of Karnataka and beyond.

Victory in the Muddy Arena

This year, the muddy arena was dominated by ‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop, who emerged triumphant in multiple categories. As the names of winners echoed, the air was filled with both the thrill of victory and the tacit acknowledgment of the effort and preparation behind this achievement. The races, while competitive, also stand as a testament to the harmonious relationship between the buffaloes and their handlers, further highlighting the cultural significance of this traditional sport.

More Than a Spectacle

The Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala is not merely a sporting event; it is a celebration of heritage, a nod to the agricultural traditions, and a gathering that fosters community spirit. The event was graced by political figures and religious leaders, reflecting its importance beyond the realms of sport and entertainment. As the Kambala season continues, the anticipation for the next race mounts, keeping the tradition alive and the spirit of competition kindled.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

