Wrestling is an adrenaline-fuelled world where traditions, honor, and respect are often as crucial as the physical prowess displayed in the ring. One such tradition in professional wrestling is the unwritten rule that a wrestler should lose their last match before retirement or departure - a symbolic act of 'passing the torch' to the rising talent. However, the effectiveness of this custom hinges largely on the subsequent maneuvering of the wrestler who benefits from the victory.

Missed Opportunities and Successful Farewells

An instance of a missed opportunity is the case of Solo Sikoa. Despite a compelling match against John Cena, where he was portrayed as a formidable force, Sikoa's trajectory has fallen flat - he hasn't secured a victory since. On the flip side, wrestling legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin have demonstrated the potential for an ideal farewell. Austin's departure at WrestleMania 38 cemented his legacy without overstaying his tenure in the ring.

Retirement Rumors and Potential Final Matches

As whispers around the final matches of several wrestling titans circulate, the debate resurfaces - should these legends depart on a high note? The Undertaker, despite redeeming a previously disappointing outing with a cinematic spectacle at WrestleMania 36, is rumored to be considering an exit from retirement. John Cena, a champion known for bolstering new talent, is suggested to clinch a world title in his final program before retirement, thus ensuring his legacy is remembered positively. The Rock, whose sporadic appearances in wrestling are attributed to his bustling movie career, is anticipated to square off with Roman Reigns in a final showdown.

Breaking Tradition

Lastly, Sting, a veteran with a tumultuous wrestling journey, is advised to secure a victory in his last match with Darby Allin at AEW's Revolution. This would conclude his career on a heartwarming note, shattering the tradition of losing the final bout. The wrestling world, steeped in tradition, now stands at crossroads, contemplating the efficacy of its customs amidst the changing dynamics of the sport.